‘Westworld’: What Is the Riddle of the Sphinx?

Tonight’s episode of Westworld is called “The Riddle of the Sphinx.” But if you can’t quite remember what that refers to, we’re here to help you out. The title of the episode could very well give us some insight into Season 2 Episode 4, which is going to blow you away with the revelations we learn.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “Those who look forward look in the wrong direction.” That’s an interesting synopsis, because typically we are told (at least from a philosophical standpoint) that it’s wrong to be looking backwards at the past. Instead, we should always look forward and not keep looking back and asking “what if.” But the synopsis for tonight’s episode flips that advice upside down.

Maybe the synopsis implies something more about using history to teach us about the future. Because we’ve also heard that those who don’t learn history are doomed to repeat it. So maybe the synopsis is more in line with that way of thinking.

As for the Riddle of the Sphinx, this refers to an ancient mythological story. In Greek mythology, the Sphinx is a great winged creature that guarded the entrance to Thebes. Only those who answered the Sphinx’s riddle correctly could pass. But time and time again, they answered wrong, and the Sphinx devoured the travelers.

(In Greek mythology, Thebes played an important role. It was the site of many great stories, like Oedipus, Dionysus, and Cadmus. Cadmus, a Phoenician king, was said in mythology to be the city’s founder. After getting advice from the Oracle of Delphi, he followed a cow and built a city where the cow stopped. When the cow stopped, Cadmus asked his men to get water from a spring guarded by a dragon. The dragon killed his men, so Cadmus killed the dragon. He used the dragon’s teeth to bring armed soldiers to life, and then threw a stone among those soldiers at Athena’s behest. The stone confused them and made them fight each other. The five survivors helped him build Thebes.)

So now that you know how Thebes was built (in mythology), it gives a little bit of background to the Sphinx’s guarding the city. The Sphinx’s riddle was: “Which creature has one voice and yet becomes four-footed and two-footed and three-footed?” Only Oedipus solved the riddle, which was “man.” Man crawls on all fours as a baby, walks on two feet as an adult, and walks with a cane or stick in old age. By defeating the Sphinx, Oedipus caused a transition from old religious practices to the rise of the Olympian gods.

Which leads us to a question: how exactly will this be related to tonight’s episode and the synopsis, which tells us that looking forward is looking in the wrong direction? Is this about looking back and regaining youth? Is it about how the hosts don’t age while man does? Or is it about that “valley” that William built and showed to Dolores, which Dolores now plans to turn into a weapon?

All may become clear by the end of the episode. Once you’ve seen the episode, let us know in the comments below how you believe the riddle of the Sphinx relates thematically to the episode and what is revealed.