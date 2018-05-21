‘Westworld’ Ending Explained: What Happened to Teddy Tonight? [PHOTO]

The ending of Westworld Season 2 Episode 5 was shocking, and now fans are trying to figure out just what happened to Teddy. Read on to see photos and an explanation of that crazy scene at the end. This post will have major spoilers for Season 2 Episode 5 of Westworld.

Dolores Changed Teddy Against His Will

Well, Dolores is even less likable now, and some fans are saying she crossed a line with Teddy. Do you agree? If hosts are truly capable of consciousness and sentience, then should other hosts be allowed to mess with their programming just like humans do? In this case, do the ends ever justify the means?

At the end of Westworld‘s latest episode, Dolores decided that Teddy wasn’t prepared to handle the war they were about to face. But it seemed like she only came to this conclusion because Teddy was disagreeing with her. (Sure, she said that hosts must suffer in order to be free, but was that really her reasoning?) In fact, in some ways, Teddy’s outlook seems to align more with Maeve’s. But Dolores’ solution when Teddy disagreed with her was to simply change Teddy’s specs so he would be more fit for the coming war.

Dolores Changed Teddy’s Characteristics, Turning Him Into a Different Person

Yes, at the end of the episode, it looks like Dolores changed Teddy’s basic personality structure. Here is a screenshot of what she changed.

It looks like she changed his basic personality structure, but the question is how. Whatever she did, it was against Teddy’s consent and likely changed who he is significantly.

Note: There are many attributes in the host’s personality matrix. This is the full slate of personality traits a host can have. (This photo is from when Maeve’s personality was changed in Season 1. If you recall, she pretty much had them max out everything.)

Is Dolores Achieving Self-Awareness or Just Playing Out a Wyatt Narrative Again?

PLOT TWIST. Dolores is actually the mother of dragons. #westworld pic.twitter.com/r5cyUL0OWn — Katie Pearl (@katie_pearlloew) May 7, 2018

Dolores’ actions have several potential repercussions to the show. First, it calls into question just how “sentient” hosts can be if their personalities can still be changed. Could Maeve be programmed to be different than she is? Was Teddy beginning to achieve sentience when he didn’t follow Dolores’ orders last week? And if he was, is Dolores acting more like a god or the humans that she despises by changing him like this, against his will?

Truly, it appears that Dolores might be becoming the very monster that she detests.

This also brings up another question… Is Dolores gaining self-awareness at all? Because everything she’s doing just really sounds a lot like Wyatt. If you recall, Teddy did a lot of things against his own conscience when he was traveling with Wyatt. When Dolores was Wyatt, in the past, she caused Teddy to kill a lot of people essentially against his will. Teddy looked back on that time with regret. And now it seems like all of that is happening all over again. Is it possible that Dolores isn’t truly free, but she’s just running another version of the Wyatt narrative, and Teddy is a victim of that narrative all over again?

Some fans believe that this is who Dolores is, even if she’s become someone we don’t like. They insist that her killing of the Confederados last week was pure revenge and would not be something that Ford would have written in a narrative.

But others believe her actions are just too reminiscent of Wyatt.

Either way, there’s a potential takeaway that fits whether she is Wyatt or her own “person.” Teddy was on his way to becoming sentient and self-aware. He was breaking his programming, and Dolores changed that. Her action might be essentially making her another version of the “monster” that she is trying to stop.

Do you agree with that conclusion? Do you think what she did to Teddy was justified? Let us know in the comments below.