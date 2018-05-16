What Time Is the Royal Wedding in the US on Saturday?

The Royal Wedding is one of the most anticipated events of the year. And, the marriage of Meghan Markle and Prince William is set for this coming Saturday, but, with the time difference overseas, many in the US want to know what time the ceremony will be televised. Get to know more about this weekend’s big event schedule, what time the Royal Wedding coverage is on TV begins, the times that each channel is covering the affair and more details below.

ROYAL WEDDING DATE 2018: When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement was announced in November, Kensington Palace revealed a wedding date not long after. The official wedding date is May 19, 2018. The ceremony is set to take place at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, according to Telegraph. St. George’s Chapel is actually where Prince Harry was christened.

ROYAL CEREMONY TIME & RECEPTION SCHEDULE: Members of the public who are watching from the grounds of Windsor Castle can arrive starting at 9 a.m. GMT/5 a.m. ET. Guests then will arrive between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. GMT/5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. ET by coach. Telegraph has reported that members of the royal family will start to arrive at 11:20 a.m. GMT/7:20 a.m. ET, then, at 11:45 a.m. GMT/7:45 a.m. ET, Prince Harry and his brother Prince William will reportedly arrive on the steps of the chapel. The Queen will arrive just before the bride, at 11:55 a.m. GMT/7:55 a.m. ET and the bride will arrive at 11:59 a.m. GMT/7:59 a.m. ET. Markle will arrive with her mother, bridesmaids, pageboys and flower girls in tow. Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be a part of this brood. The actual ceremony will reportedly begin at 12 p.m. GMT/8 a.m. ET.

At 1 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET, the couple, who will then be married, will participate in a Carriage Procession from St. George’s Chapel through Windsor Town and back to Windsor Castle, as reported by Fox News. The Ascot Landau Carriage will be used.

The married couple will then meet guests at St. George’s Hall for a reception. An additional reception will be held later that evening for approximately 200 guests, a more intimate party narrowed down from the 600 guests who were invited for the earlier, daytime events.

ROYAL WEDDING COVERAGE 2018 TIMES AND CHANNELS: In EST times, the Royal Wedding will air and be covered in the following morning programs Saturday – CBS News Presents will air on the CBS network from 4 – 10 a.m. ET. Today at the Royal Wedding will air on NBC, from 4:30 – 11 a.m. ET. The Royal Wedding: A Special Edition of Good Morning America airs from 5 – 10 a.m. ET. The Royal Wedding will air on BBC and BBC America. Via BBC America, the wedding will air from 4 – 9 a.m. ET. The Freeform network will cover the nuptials with Robin Roberts and David Muir, from 5 – 10 a.m. ET.

On CNN, coverage of the wedding will air from 4 – 6 a.m. ET, and from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET. E! Live From the Royal Wedding will begin its coverage of the ceremony, procession and celebrity arrivals, starting at 5 a.m. ET and the coverage will carry on until 10 a.m. ET. MSNBC will air the Royal Wedding from 4 – 10 a.m. ET. The same goes for the HLN network. TLC’s Royal Wedding Live broadcast will run from 5 – 9 a.m. ET. PBS and the WHYY network will air The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle from 4 – 9 a.m. ET. All of the listed channels that are covering the wedding will also be airing additional highlights, repeat coverage and specials throughout the rest of the day and evening as well.

WHO IS OFFICIATING THE ROYAL WEDDING: Kensington Palace announced in February 2018 that, “The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service and The Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate as the couple make their vows.” According to Fox News, Royal Weddings usually take place on a weekday, so having the wedding on Saturday is unusual.