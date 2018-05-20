Where Was ’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Filmed? [PHOTOS]

If you’re watching 13 Reasons Why Season 2 on Netflix, you may be wondering just where all the locations in the second season are filmed. The series is filmed in California. Read on for more details.

Liberty High Is Analy High School

The scenes for Liberty High are filmed at Analy High School in Sebastopol, California, in West Sonoma County. In fact, Paramount has already signed a licensing agreement to film there again for Season 3, just in case another season is made. Here are some photos from Analy’s Facebook page. Does anything look familiar?

If they don’t look familiar, don’t be too surprised. Analy is changed a lot for the filming. The contract requires that the school name isn’t used anywhere. Signs are changed, and the vertical columns are painted a different color, with landscaping changed for production too. (Sometimes they also use a replica of the school for interior shots.)

Other Locations Are Filmed All Around California

Scenes from the series are filmed in Vallejo, Benicia, San Rafael, Crockett, Marin, and Sebastopol, Express reported.

The Cresmont Movie Theater is actually an empty shop in Vallejo on 333 Georgia Street. Baker’s Drug Store is also a shop on the same street (435 Georgia Street) in Vallejo. Many of the scenes are filmed in Vallejo.

Hannah’s grave is at Fernwood Cemetery in Mill Valley in northern California.

13 reasons why was being filmed by paramount pictures at fernwood yesterday. My view from @srodvision grave. Childloss is impossible. pic.twitter.com/4PFAwnQ0hF — alex rodriguez (@10esmom) October 6, 2017

Bryce’s house is filmed on Mountain View in San Rafael, Atlas of Wonders reported. Jessica’s home is filmed on Knight Drive in San Rafael, and Tyler’s home is filmed on Santa Margarita Drive.

Google Maps was in Clay's #13ReasonsWhy neighborhood while it was shooting – Clay's there too.. go streetview: 231 Bayview St, San Rafael CA pic.twitter.com/d0AoDD8tTx — neonne (@neonne) April 12, 2017

Clay’s house is filmed in San Rafael on Bayview Street. And Tony’s house is also filmed in San Rafael, but on Irwin Street.

The court house is filmed at the Contra Costa County Finance Building in Martinez. The vintage courthouse was recently restored.

Hannah’s mom’s new house is filmed at 1320 Ohio St. in Vallejo, Atlas of Wonders reported.

The ferry point tunnel from Season 2 is in Point Richmond, Atlas of Wonders reported.

Monet’s Cafe is filmed in the old City Lights Building in Vallejo, Atlas of Wonders reported.

The police station is filmed at 1383 Mission Avenue in San Rafael.

IMDB lists additional filming locations at Mount Diablo (rock climbing), Walplex (Deer Creek Village in Petaluma, California), and more.