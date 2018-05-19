Why Aren’t Meghan Markle’s Brother & Sister at the Royal Wedding?

The Royal Wedding is a beautiful affair for family and friends alike, but not everyone that you might expect to attend the wedding is going to be there. In fact, Meghan Markle’s own half-brother and half-sister are not at the wedding today. Read on to learn why they won’t be attending.

Both Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle Grant, and half-brother, Thomas Markle, Jr., have said that they were not invited to the Royal Wedding, Harper’s Bazaar reported.

Samantha, 53, said that many members of the family did not receive invitations. However, Samantha also said that Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland wasn’t invited, and she actually arrived in London early so she could attend the ceremony. Samantha said she wasn’t taking her lack of an invitation personally, and she wished them well.

Thomas, 51, also wasn’t invited. Two weeks earlier, he wrote an open letter referring to the wedding as a “fake fairy tale” and called it the “biggest mistake in Royal Wedding history,” The Mirror reported. However, he later changed his mind and said he regrets the “moment of madness.” He said he felt like the royal family wasn’t properly guiding his dad on how to deal with all the publicity. He flew to London himself to show support to his sister after his dad canceled attending because of heart surgery. Thomas Jr. still hasn’t been invited to the wedding, The Mirror pointed out, but he flew there to show his support anyway and posed for the media next to a cutout picture of Meghan and Harry.

Thomas Jr. now says that Meghan “is going to be one of the best things ever to have happened to the royal family. She will be the perfect modern princess.”

Interestingly, Thomas Jr.’s ex-wife, Tracy Dooley, and his son, Tyler, also weren’t invited. But they flew into London to serve as correspondents for Good Morning Britain, Harper’s Bazaar reported.

Meghan’s relationship with her half-siblings is strained, to say the least. A source close to Meghan told media: “Meghan has no relationship with her half-siblings, nor has she ever had one. They were out of the house by the time she was born.”