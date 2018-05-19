Why Isn’t Justin Trudeau Attending the Royal Wedding?

The Royal Wedding is a beautiful affair for family and friends alike, but not everyone that you might expect to attend the wedding is going to be there. In fact, you might be surprised to learn that even Justin Trudeau will not be at the Royal Wedding today. Read on to learn why they won’t be there today.

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, and his family were not invited to the Royal Wedding. But the lack of invitation had nothing to do with animosity or bad feelings toward Trudeau. In fact, political leaders simply aren’t being invited to the wedding, Town & Country Magazine reported. A Kensington Palace Spokesman said: “It has been decided that an official list of political leaders – both UK and international – is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding. Her Majesty’s Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household.”

Justin Trudeau’s office confirmed with Global News in an email that they weren’t attending. “While the Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will not be attending the wedding, we congratulate Prince Harry and Ms. Markle and wish them the best.”

This isn’t the first time political leaders weren’t invited to Royal weddings. Prince William and Kate Middleton also didn’t invite heads of state to their 2011 wedding, although they did invite other officials and dignitaries from around the world. The British Royal family typically seeks to remain politically neutral.

The size of their venue likely also played a role. The church has a maximum capacity of 900, compared to William and Kate’s wedding which invited 1,900.

Duncan Larcombe, a royal biographer and British journalist, told Town and Country: “Diplomacy is very important. Harry and Meghan will be guided by the Foreign Office’s advice.”

Justin Trudeau and Prince Harry get along just fine, and Meghan Markle has connections to Canada and has filmed there for Suits. In fact, Harry and Meghan first went public with their relationship while at the Invictus Games in Canada. But political leaders simply were not being invited to this wedding, and the Trudeaus were no exception.

Justin Trudeau said that he was, of course, disappointed that he wasn’t invited, The Evening Standard reported. “I, of course, wish them the very best. But I have important responsibilities elsewhere.”