Amanda Mena Gets the Golden Buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Amanda Mena auditioned on episode 4 of America’s Got Talent, as a singer, and she performed the song “Natural Woman”. The judges were blown away and Simon Cowell said that she had “natural soul”. He also said that it was an audition they would remember for a long time. Mel B gushed over Mena, saying how much she loved her. Mel B then hit the golden buzzer, which sends Mena straight through to the live shows on AGT.

She was raised in the Dominican Republic until she was 4 years old. When she came to America, she didn’t know English and she was bullied a lot, but she overcame it with the help of her mother. She also used music as an escape. Mena said that it was very hard in school because she was different.

#agt amanda mena got the golden buzzer :) i’m so proud of her !!! pic.twitter.com/HG6SvBahWB — 𝔞𝔠𝔥𝔞𝔫 (@achannwol) June 20, 2018

For years, Mena just sang in private because she was embarrassed. When her mother overheard her, she encouraged her daughter to actively pursue her singing dreams.

Previously, Mena appeared on season 2 of Telemundo’s La Voz Kids and ended up the winner. Afterwards, she scored a recording contract with Universal Studios.

Prior to appearing on AGT, Mena was actively singing at her YMCA. Audrey Jimenez, executive director of the YMCA, in anticipation of Mena’s AGT audition, told Item Live that, “When we first opened the music studio here at the YMCA she was one of first participants and that was a tool that helped her uncover her gift. She’s been going strong ever since and she’s the only one from Massachusetts on the show tonight.”