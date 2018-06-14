Angela Simmons and Romeo Miller’s Dating Relationship: Are They Together?

On season 4 of Growing Up Hip Hop, Angela Simmons and Romeo Miller are reunited after Simmons’ split from the father of her child, Sutton Tennyson. Simmons, who had a prior romantic relationship with Miller, surprised Miller when she first got engaged to Tennyson. She and Miller, despite their past, were supposedly close friends at the time, or so Miller thought, as he voiced on the show. Simmons had kept her relationship with Tennyson private, so Miller was shocked to find out that Simmons was engaged.

In September 2016, Tennyson and Simmons welcomed a son together, but in December 2017, it was confirmed by Bossip that Simmons had called off the couple’s engagement. Following the break up, Simmons wrote on Instagram that she was leaving an unhealthy situation. Simmons stated, “All of those who are single mothers that are hurting that want to give up … Don’t! Also don’t stay somewhere that you aren’t valued. And don’t allow anyone to treat you less than what you are. It’s not easy to face my truth in front of this cold world. But I face it with pride because I got through this and will get through it all!”

On Growing Up Hip Hop, Simmons and Miller start hanging out again and it appears that lines get a bit blurred. So, what is the status of the relationship? Are they dating? Are they back together? Is it just for show?

According to Essence, there’s a good chance that Simmons and Miller could rekindle their romance on the show this season. STB Entertainment reported in February 2018 that the two were “on a date”, so they might be dating … or maybe they’ve just rekindled their previously close friendship.

The following month, in March 2018, Simmons posted some revealing photos of herself in bikinis on Instagram. Bossip reported that the pics clearly caught Miller’s eye, who commented, “Woman u trying to have another baby making post like this lol.” Then, in late April 2018, Miller appeared on the talk show The Real and had a message for ex-girlfriend Simmons. He said that he and Simmons have a great bond. He also talked about an ex he wish he had closure with.

