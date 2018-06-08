Anthony Bourdain Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Famed TV chef Anthony Bourdain was found dead at the age of 61. CNN was the first to report that Bourdain has killed himself. It’s reported that Bourdain hanged himself.

If you, or anyone you know, is having suicidal thoughts please call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number on 1-800-273-8255 or go to their website here.

In a statement, CNN said, “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Bourdain Was Found By His Friend Eric Ripert

CNN’s Brian Stelter reported that Bourdain was in Strasbourg, France, recording an episode of Parts Unknown. He was found dead inside of his hotel room by his friend Eric Ripert. Ripert, a chef, was considered one of Bourdain’s closest friends. CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a statement, “Tony was an exceptional talent. Tony will be greatly missed not only for his work but also for the passion with which he did it.”

2. Bourdain Was Open About His Recovery From Heroin & Crack Cocaine Addiction

Bourdain was known to have been a recovering drug addict. During a Reddit AMA, Bourdain spoke openly about his battle with heroin and crack cocaine. In one instance, Bourdain said that he once found himself, “combing the shag carpet for paint chips in the hope that they were fallen crack bits” and “smoking them anyway.”

3. Unlike Many Recovering Addicts, Bourdain Continued to Drink

In an interview with Men’s Journal, Bourdain talked about still drinking alcohol despite his past addiction problems, Bourdain said, “You see me drink myself stupid on my show all the time. And I have a lot of fun doing that. But I’m not sitting at home having a cocktail. Never, ever. I don’t ever drink in my house.” He added, “When I indulge, I indulge. But I don’t let it bleed over into the rest of my life.”

4. Suicide Rates Have Risen 30 Percent in the U.S. Over the Last 2 Decades

The day before Bourdain’s death, a Center for Disease Control report was released that said, ending in 2016, suicide rates had risen 25 percent in the U.S. and that some states had seen a rise of 30 percent. CDC Principal Deputy Director Anne Schuchat, M.D. said in a press release, “Suicide is a leading cause of death for Americans – and it’s a tragedy for families and communities across the country. From individuals and communities to employers and healthcare professionals, everyone can play a role in efforts to help save lives and reverse this troubling rise in suicide.”

5. Bourdain’s Suicide Comes 3 Days After Designer Kate Spade Took Her Own Life

Bourdain’s suicide comes three days after famed handbag designer Kate Spade was found dead from hanging inside of her New York City apartment. According to her husband, Andy Spade, his wife had been receiving treatment for depression at the time of her death. A suicide note left by Spade was directed towards her daughter, Frances. The note said something to the effect of, “It’s not your fault. Ask dad.”