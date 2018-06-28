Ashley Jacobs Accused of Trolling Twitter With Fake Accounts

Ashley Jacobs, the girlfriend of Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel, has attracted a lot of negativity after filming this season. On the show, as well as on social media, Jacobs has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. After she verbally attacked the mother of Ravenel’s children, Kathryn Dennis, on the show, fans were gobsmacked, as were most of the “Southern Charmers”. As a result, several cast members have distanced themselves from Ravenel, along with Jacobs. In fact, Ravenel’s longtime friends, Patricia Altschul and Whitney Sudler-Smith, have both confirmed that they no longer associate with Ravenel.

After Altschul blocked Ravenel on her social media, he publicly slammed her, as reported by Reality Blurb. Ravenel announced the news on Instagram, writing, “The queen of Southern gentility and the recent author on Southern etiquette has blocked me from Twitter and IG. Just FYI.” Girlfriend Jacobs also took to social media to put Altschul on blast, writing, “The classy Grande Dame of Southern Charm is attacking me by retweeting nasty troll accounts. She doesn’t seem like the queen of gentility to me.”

So, it’s no wonder that Altschul started taking part in the #HiAshley tweets. For those wondering about the #HiAshley hashtag, Jacobs has been accused of using fake Twitter accounts for trolling online. Tweets suspected to be Jacobs have been responded to with the hashtag #HiAshley. Both Altschul and Kathryn Dennis used the hashtags, along with fans of the show. Below is an example of one of Dennis’ “Hi Ashley” responses.

On June 24, 2018, Dennis directly addressed Jacobs, using the hashtag, writing, “#hiashley I don’t encourage hate. I receive it from you. That is why you are in the position you’re in. You thought pouncing on me would make you the ‘new me,’ the new atypical protagonist, but darling … you’re just a straight up asshole.” As for Altschul, on June 23, 2018, she tweeted this message to explain the #HiAshley hashtag, claiming that, “She has multiple accounts to troll @KathrynDennis #LuzanneOtte and myself hence the #HiAshley moniker.”

Altschul also tweeted that Jacobs is not an actual cast member on the show. She explained, “She’s not a paid cast member with a contract … is not a producer and has no experience in this arena. #HiAshley is simply back peddling by blaming others for her inexcusable behavior.” Dennis retweeted the post, using the caption, “BOOM!!!! Yasss @Pataltschul !!!!!!!!”

For years, Altschul and Dennis were enemies, but over the course of this season, the two have come together and it seems they have something quite in common these days.

As for how Jacobs is responding to the whole #HiAshley Twitter craze, Reality Blurb reported her response on social media as this, “I don’t get the entire #HiAshley movement. I do NOT use troll accounts with which to hate other people. I use my personal account as a platform to defend against hate itself. With respect to my past indefensible and hateful behavior, I am only allowed to say STAY TUNED. Right now my hands are tied, while others are apparently allowed to rip me apart.”