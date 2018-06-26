Ava Sambora: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ava Sambora is the only child of troubled actress Heather Locklear and former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora. Ava has been turning heads in her own right as a young adult, frequently posting pictures in a pink bikini on Instagram. She is also an actress whose full name is Ava Elizabeth Sambora.

Heather Locklear has had a series of recent troubles; the ’80s icon, known for her roles in Dynasty, T.J. Hooker, and later Melrose Place, was rushed to the hospital by ambulance after a report of an overdose on June 25, 2018, according to TMZ. TMZ reported that Locklear was in stable condition and undergoing treatment. The incident came after new accusations against Locklear “for kicking an EMT and punching a police officer,” reported TMZ.

As for Ava Sambora, she is already a swimsuit model. That’s not surprising, since her mother has long been considered one of Hollywood’s greatest beauties and her father is a famous guitarist, making her Hollywood royalty.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Ava Sambora Is ‘Crushed’ By Her Mother’s Problems, Reports Say

Just wiggling around 😋 A post shared by Ava Sambora (@avasambora) on Jun 26, 2016 at 2:20pm PDT

Although she hasn’t spoken publicly about it, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the 20-year-old Ava Sambora was worried about her mom. And that came after a previous arrest on accusations of felony domestic violence and battery of a police officer.

“Ava is crushed by her mother’s behavior and feels she will only get help if she takes this incident seriously,” the unidentified source told ET. “If everyone protects Heather she will never change.”

Island fever A post shared by Ava Sambora (@avasambora) on Jun 27, 2016 at 6:19am PDT

According to ET, during the previous incident in February, it was Ava Sambora who told police that “her mother had been drinking, and the police discovered a .38 Smith & Wesson revolver registered in the 56-year-old actress’ name.” They didn’t find the gun though.

In her show-stopping bikini pictures, though, taken before the troubles, Ava looked like she lived a charmed life. Ava posed on the beach in St. Bart’s in late June, 2016. She called one motion shot “just wiggling around.” Ava also posted a photo of herself sitting on a paddleboard. US Weekly reports the pictures were snapped during a family vacation. Her father was along. Although Ava’s parents divorced in 2007, they’ve still vacationed and spent some holidays together and remain amicable, People Magazine says. This time, his girlfriend, Orianthi, an Australian guitarist, was there instead, however.

Ava was also in Anguilla, Caribbean. Born in Los Angeles, California on October 4, 1997, Ava stands just 5 feet, 3 inches tall, according to IMDB. Her middle name is Elizabeth, and she is the only child of Locklear and Sambora.

2. Ava Sambora’s Mother, Heather Locklear, Frequently Posts Pictures of Her Daughter on Social Media & Was One of the World’s Greatest Sex Symbols

Heather Locklear gained fame by starring in prime-time television shows in the 1980s and 1990s, most notably Dynasty, Melrose Place, and T.J. Hooker. Locklear is also famous for her marriage to musician Tommie Lee before she married and divorced Ava’s father, Richie Sambora.

Locklear frequently posts about her daughter on Instagram, both throwback shots as well as older pictures.

Goddess Ava A post shared by Heather Locklear (@heatherlocklear) on May 16, 2015 at 6:11pm PDT

Ava expressed love for her mother on a recent Mother’s Day.

In one post, Ava said she loved her mom to the “moon and back.”

Locklear is no stranger herself to swimsuits; she’s posed in them for some iconic shots. Many people see a resemblance between Ava and a younger Heather. Maxim magazine calls Heather Locklear a “retro sex symbol” and notes the similarities. Locklear’s net worth is $25 million, Celebs Net Worth says.

3. Ava’s Father Richie Sambora Was a Guitarist & Songwriter for the Band Bon Jovi for Decades

Ava’s dad is as famous as her mom. On a recent Father’s Day, Ava posted a devotion for Richie Sambora on Instagram, saying, “Thank you for showing me boys aren’t all bad!! I can’t wait for the rest of our traveling adventures! I love you endlessly!”

She has also supported her father’s clothing line, “White Trash Beautiful,” walking the runway in 2010 for the brand in Los Angeles. Ava has attended many events throughout the years with her famous father. The lead guitarist for decades in the heavy metal band Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora left the band’s tour in 2013, saying he wanted to spend more time with Ava, People Magazine says. Sambora wrote many of the band’s songs, along with lead singer Jon Bon Jovi.

The family has had some other challenges. Billboard says Richie Sambora left the tour to enter rehab for a drinking problem. Heather’s problems date back years. In 2012, TMZ reported that Locklear was hospitalized for mixing prescription drugs with alcohol. However, Heather Locklear has posted on Instagram about “good memories” she had with Richie Sambora.

Good memories A post shared by Heather Locklear (@heatherlocklear) on Jan 2, 2016 at 5:41pm PST

Richie’s girlfriend, Orianthi Panagaris, is in her 30s, UK Daily Mail says.

Missing this crazy one 💗 A post shared by Orianthi (@iamorianthi) on Jun 30, 2016 at 10:45am PDT

He frequently posts on Twitter about her; Billboard says rocker Alice Cooper once claimed that Prince tried to steal Orianthi out of his band. Orianthi is also blonde and beautiful:

4. Ava Has Been a Swimwear Model for a Malibu-Based Brand

Thank you for 150k!!!! A post shared by Ava Sambora (@avasambora) on Jun 30, 2016 at 4:48pm PDT

Ava Sambora has already started modeling beach wear for Baes and Bikinis, a company for which she has been a brand ambassador, US Weekly says. ET says the swimsuit line was founded by a Malibu teenager named Stephanie Princi.

It’s not the first time Ava’s posed on a beach, although TMZ notes she’s just starting out in the modeling business. She has also modeled for 138 Water, according to Life & Style magazine.

Just another beautiful California day or rather girl A post shared by Heather Locklear (@heatherlocklear) on Mar 16, 2016 at 10:05am PDT

Heather Locklear has also posted swimsuit photos of her daughter.

5. Ava Sambora Was on Her High School Cheerleading Squad & Was in a Judd Apatow Movie

Going on a yacht seems really glamorous until you get violently sea sick lol pic.twitter.com/lG42Oi12ej — Ava Sambora (@avasamboraxxoo) June 30, 2016

Although she also posted a picture on Twitter while relaxing on a yacht (no wonder: Her father is worth $65 million, according to Celeb Net Worth), there’s a lot more dimension to Ava than that. Ava told Teen Vogue she loved high school cheerleading (she was a flier on the squad) because she liked being thrown in the air. “It’s an adrenaline rush!” she told the magazine. However, extra-curricular activities didn’t stop her from focusing on her studies. Richie Sambora told People Magazine his daughter had a 4.2 GPA and 11 scholarship offers. She chose Loyola Marymount University, UK Daily Mail says.

Ava has said that she’s always wanted to be an actress since visiting her mother on sets. Ava appeared in the Judd Apatow movie, This is 40. She played “Sadie’s best friend” in her film debut in the 2012 movie, IMDB says. She also played the role of Future Charlie Duncan in the episode Futuredrama.