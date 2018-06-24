BET Awards 2018 Time & Channel

The 2018 BET Awards air tonight, with stars across the board turning up for the big event. The BET Awards 2018 channel, airing the show, isn’t only limited to the BET network this year, according to The Independent. Several channels are broadcasting the event. There are also encore presentations scheduled, as well as red carpet pre-shows and after-party moments. Read on below for the rundown on what times to watch the show, the red carpet details, the channels airing the full show, the performers, and the scoop on host Jamie Foxx.

BET AWARDS 2018 TIMES:

The 2018 BET Awards air on June 24, 2018, from 8 – 11 p.m. ET. An encore presentation tonight, will air on VH1 and BET, at 12 a.m. ET. Then, additional air times include Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at 7 p.m. ET on BET; Thursday, June 28, 2018, at 7:56 p.m. ET on BET; Saturday, June 30, 2018, at 7:55 p.m. ET on BET HER; and on Thursday, July 5, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET on the BET HER network.

BET AWARDS 2018 CHANNELS:

The 2018 BET Awards are being broadcast on the BET network, TV Land, the Logo network, MTV, MTV2, BET HER, and VH1. The show airs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

HOW TO WATCH THE 2018 BET AWARDS ONLINE:

The 2018 BET Awards will be available to watch online via several live streaming options. Find here your BET Awards live stream options, along with some cable-free instructions as well.

BET AWARDS 2018 RED CARPET TIME & HOW TO WATCH ARRIVALS:

The red carpet pre-show will air on the BET network and the BET HER network, from 6 – 8 p.m. ET. It will also air live on the BET Network, as well as the BET YouTube channel. The After Party Live Show will air at 11 p.m. ET on the BET network, VH1 and BET HER.

BET AWARDS 2018 HOST:

The host of this year’s awards show is Jamie Foxx. When dishing on his hosting gig and opening monologue details to Billboard, Foxx said, “Nothing is off-limits, but you know what you don’t want to do? You don’t want people to feel like they got dressed up and we got the family here [to make them feel uncomfortable]. I think we have a way to do it where it’s funny. And like I said, it’s a celebration, so any [lighthearted] jokes [go]. We don’t ever bite our tongues with jokes, but we got to [do it in] a good way where we feel good.” This is Foxx’s second time hosting the BET Awards, previously hosting the show in 2009.

BET AWARDS 2018 LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD RECIPIENT:

The 2018 BET Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is R&B singer Anita Baker. Months prior to tonight, the singer announced she would be retiring, following one last, farewell tour. Her final tour began in March 2018, according to Newsweek.

BET AWARDS 2018 PERFORMERS:

Bruno Mars is set to open the show this year. In addition, some of the big names taking the stage to perform are Nicki Minaj, Migos, Meek Mill, Ella Mai, 2 Chainz, Daniel Caesar, H.E.R., YG, Jay Rock Janelle Monae, Big Sean, Miguel, Yolanda Adams, and SiR.

BET AWARDS 2018 PRESENTERS:

This year’s presenters for the show include T.I., Kevin Hart, Yvonne Orji, Jason Mitchell, Gabrielle Dennis, Trevor Jackson, Woody McClain, Mike Colter, Bobby Brown, Chloe x Halle, Jacob Latimore, LL Cool J, Amandla Stenberg, Tyler Perry, Regina Hall, Omari Hardwick and Tika Sumpter, according to The Independent.

BET AWARDS 2018 NOMINEES:

The nominees in the biggest categories for the 2018 BET Awards include Beyonce, Kehlani, H.E.R., Rihanna, and SZA for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. Those for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist are Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, The Weeknd, Khalid and Daniel Caesar. Up for Best Group are Chloe x Halle, A Tribe Called Quest, N.E.R.D., Migos, and Rae Sremmurd. The Best Collaboration nominations are DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller for “Wild Thoughts”, Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B for “Finesse (Remix)”, Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna for “LOYALTY,” DJ Khaled featuring Future, Beyonce and JAY-Z for “Top Off”, Cardi B featuring 21 Savage for “Bartier Cardi”, and French Montana featuring Swae Lee for “Unforgettable”. The Best Male Hip-Hop Artist nominees are DJ Khaled, JAY-Z, Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar. Best Female Hip-Hop Artist nominees this year are Cardi B, Rapsody, Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma, and Dej Loaf. For Video of the Year, the nominees include Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B, “Finesse (Remix)”; Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”; Migos featuring Drake, “Walk It Like I Talk It”; DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”; Drake, “God’s Plan”; and Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”

Up for Best New Artist this year are GoldLink, SZA, H.E.R., A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Daniel Caesar. The Best Actress nominees include Angela Bassett, Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Lupita Nyong’o, and Letitia Wright. The Best Actor nominations are Chadwick Boseman, Denzel Washington, Donald Glover, Daniel Kaluuya, Michael B. Jordan, and Sterling K. Brown. This year’s Best Movie nominees are “A Wrinkle In Time,” “Black Panther”, “Girls Trip”, “Mudbound”, and “Detroit”.

The BET HER Award nominees for 2018 include Janelle Monáe, “Django Jane”; Lizzo, “Water Me”; Mary J. Blige, “Strength of a Woman”; Remy Ma featuring Chris Brown, “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)”; Chloe x Halle, “The Kids Are Alright”; and Leikeli47, “2nd Fiddle”. And, for Album of the Year, the potential winners include DJ Khaled, Grateful; Migos, Culture II; SZA, Ctrl; Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.; JAY-Z, 4:44; and Kendrick Lamar with various artists, Black Panther, as reported by The Independent.