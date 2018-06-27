‘Big Brother’ 20 Live Feeds: How to Watch the Cast Live Streaming Online

The 2018 premiere of Big Brother begins its two-night premiere on June 27, 2018. On Wednesday night, the 27th, the show premieres at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT and night two airs on Thursday night, June 28, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. Each week, the show will air Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights, with the live feeds kicking in after the 9 p.m. PT episode ends on June 28, 2018. The live feeds will begin at 10 p.m. PT on Thursday, June 28th/Friday, June 29th, at 1 a.m. ET.

For those who would like to watch the live feeds, they can do so via CBS All-Access. This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app. With CBS All-Access, fans keep an eye on the cast in the house 24/7, with the live feeds available via All-Access.

The live feeds will be available through the CBS All-Access subscription service on a monthly basis. After the free 7-day trial, subscribers can pay with limited commercials $5.99/month or commercial-free for $9.99/month. For more information, visit: https://www.cbs.com/shows/big_brother/live_feed/

According to CBS, the live feeds provide a behind-the-scenes look at the action among the cast members, the forming of alliances, betrayals and intimate conversations going on in secret. See each of them at every angle.

All live feeds are available via desktop, mobile phone and streaming media players. There are a couple features that are only available via desktop, though, and one is the fan-created chat rooms. In addition, subscribers can rewind the feeds from the beginning and can view highlights. Again, this is available via desktop. Big Brother Live Feeds are available in the USA only. Some feeds may be edited, delayed, and/or blacked out on occasion at CBS’s discretion. Also, some content may not be suitable for users under 18 years old.

In addition to being about to being able to watch the live feeds, fans can watch the show itself, as well as old Big Brother episodes via CBS All-Access. Additional ways to watch the show online include:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.