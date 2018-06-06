How to Watch ‘Botched’ Live Stream Online

How can you watch season four of Botched online? The show airs on Wednesdays at 9pm ET/PT on E!. Botched follows surgeons Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow as they do their best to reverse plastic surgeries gone wrong.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch E! on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including E!. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: E! is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch E! on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: E! is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial is included no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch E! live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Preview

Botched first aired on E! on June 24, 2014. It is currently in its fourth season.

The show follows Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif, who do their best to fix extreme plastic surgeries that have gone poorly. The second half of season four premiered on May 9, 2018.

Terry Dubrow is a plastic surgeon known for his work on Botched and The Swan. He also occasionally appears on The Real Housewives of Orange County alongside his wife, Heather. Along with Botched, Dubrow stars in Botched by Nature, which premiered on August 9, 2016.

Dubrow was born in LA, and received his medical degree from University of California Los Angeles School of Medicine. He went on to earn his Masters degree from Yale University. He currently lives in LA with his four children.

Dubrow’s co-star, Paul Nassif, specializes in facial plastic surgery. He has discussed cosmetic surgery with a variety of outlets, including Entertainment, Good Morning America, People, USA, Today, Los Angeles Times, Associated Press, and The Wall Street Journal.

Nassif attended the University of Southern California, and went on to attend Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science/Chicago Medical School. He currently has three children with Adrienne Maloof, whom he divorced in 2012.