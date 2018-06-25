Carlos Lopez Jr. Dead: ‘Operation Repo’ Star Commits Suicide

Carlos Lopez Jr., perhaps best known for his role in Telemundo and TruTv’s Operation Repo, has died. TMZ reports that Lopez’s body was found by his roommate on June 24 inside of their Los Angeles apartment. The news site said that he is thought to have died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound. A note was found at the scene.

According to his IMDb page, Lopez appeared on Operation Repo from 2012 until 2014. The show, which began in Spanish on Telemundo in October 2006, followed a group of repo men, who specialized in repossessing cars, in the San Fernando Valley. The show began broadcasting in English on TruTV in March 2008.

In addition to his reality TV career, Lopez appeared in the movies American Made with Tom Cruise, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and 2016’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. His IMDb profile also details Lopez’s career in the military where served for 37 months in the 82nd Airborne.

Lopez’s mother, Juanita, paid tribute to her son, on Facebook, writing, “Our hearts are heavy. Our handsome adventurous and loving son Carlos Jr. Left is for Heaven yesterday and our hearts are so heavy. Keep our family and Carlos’s friend Ronnie Lee in your prayers please. We’ve lost our eldest son and military warrior.”

On June 9, Lopez posted the above photo to his Facebook page showing him making an appearance in the upcoming Transformers spinoff, Bumblebee, with John Cena. Lopez’s IMDb bio details that he grew-up in Sacramento where he witnessed “many of his friends fall victims to Gang life violence and incarcerations.” The page says that he “found peace and salvation” at the River Stage Theater in the city. His first theater project was 2010’s “True Life Stories.”

In a 2018 interview with his roommate, Ronnie Lee Tyrone, Lopez said that he was going to school in Los Angeles for directing following the end of Operation Repo. During that same interview, Lopez explained that he was developing a reality show named, Celebrity Security, about him and a group of other celebrity bodyguards.

According to his private Facebook page, Lopez attended Laguna Creek High School in Elk Grove, California, as well as Moorpark College and Los Rios Colleges in Sacramento.