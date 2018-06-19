Celebrities React to XXXTentation’s Death on Twitter

XXXTentation has died. The Florida rapper was shot and killed by two unidentified men, according to The Broward Sheriff’s Office, in what appears to be an attempted robbery. XXX, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was one of the most popular and divisive figures in rap music during his brief career, and he rubbed shoulders with a number of industry legends as a result.

Read on for some of the most heartfelt tributes and reactions to XXX’s death from the rap community.

Kanye West and J. Cole took to Twitter to pay their respects to XXX. Cole, in particular had a volatile relationship with the rapper when he was still alive.

rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏 I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing pic.twitter.com/QU7DR3Ghbw — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 18, 2018

This got me fucked up. RIP X. Enormous talent and limitless potential and a strong desire to be a better person. God bless his family, friends and fans. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 18, 2018

In 2017’s XXL Freshman Freestyle, XXX dissed Cole with the lyrics:

Jesus wasn’t white nor black, I can’t knock it/Was somewhat a Arab and one hell of a prophet/Don’t understand why J. Cole talkin’ ’bout false prophets/But didn’t mention higher-ups/Change your name to Amber Cole/These f**king entertainers is playing it by the rules.

Despite this, Cole complimented XXX when he appeared on the No Jumper Podcast weeks later: “The kid got punched on stage, it was clearly big enough to make into my realm,” Cole said. “So that leads me to hearing some of his s**t — damn, this n**ga’s actually talented.”

Other famous artists who paid tribute to XXX on Twitter include 2 Chainz, Juicy J, and Lil Yachty. “We must support his legacy, life isn’t promised”, Yachty wrote. The rapper previously worked with XXX on the songs “Triple Cup” and “Digits”, and also retweeted a post by XXX from 2015 that read: “I wont be mad at all if I die right now, in the end, my music will live on.”

We must support his legacy. — king of the youth (@lilyachty) June 18, 2018

Life isn’t promised. — king of the youth (@lilyachty) June 18, 2018

Prayers up for 🙏🏿 @xxxtentacion — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) June 18, 2018

I PRAY IT ISNT TRUE AND IF IT IS GOD BLESS THE… https://t.co/kWNVfjSXLc — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) June 18, 2018

Diplo posted an emotional message to the rapper on Instagram, writing “He has his faults but he was young and he worked so hard on his own self. He wanted to be better. He loves everyone so much.” The producer also revealed that he and Skrillex were planning on working with XXX on his third studio album.

“He texted me this weekend it was one of his goals to get me & Skrillex to finish his next album” Diplo wrote, “I Invited him to LA this week. I was wondering if he was gonna come.”

Veteran radio host Big Boy tweeted out a tribute and posted a video of XXX shortly before his death. In the video, the rapper addresses his controversial reputation and what he wants his legacy to be in the event he ever died young:

A message from #xxxtentacion before his death. He was only 20. pic.twitter.com/pyBfBURh4R — Big Boy (@BigBoy) June 18, 2018