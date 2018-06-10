The long awaited Celebrity Family Feud Kardashians episode hits the air tonight. Get to know all the details on who appears on the episode, how to watch the full episode online, what channel the show airs on and what time to watch it. Read on below.

“CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD” 2018 PREMIERE DATE & TIME: Season 4 of Celebrity Family Feud, which focuses on the Kardashian-Wests vs. the Kardashian-Jenners, airs on June 10, 2018. The show broadcasts at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on Sunday nights and is hosted by Steve Harvey.

“CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD” KARDASHIANS EPISODE CHANNEL: The show airs on the ABC network. Find here access to the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

HOW TO WATCH “CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD” KARDASHIANS FULL EPISODE ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or cannot get to a TV, you can watch ABC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: ABC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

THE TEAMS: Team Kardashian is playing for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The team is made up of Kris Jenner, Mary Jo Shannon, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Cici Bussey and Jonathan Cheban. Team West, who is also playing to donate money to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, consists of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Kim Wallace, Jalil Peraza and Ricky Anderson. According to People, Kim said that, “Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud. Kanye said he’s waited his whole life for this moment, Family Feud. We’re playing against the Kardashian Jenners vs. the Wests. And I have a really good feeling about this, that we’re going to win.”

“CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD” SEASON 4 PREMIERE ABC SYNOPSIS: The hour-long episode will feature the family that everyone has been waiting to see battle it out on “Celebrity Family Feud,” the Kardashian family vs. the West family!

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Because the episode was filmed in late February 2018, according to Page Six, that is why Kylie Jenner couldn’t be a part of the show. She had just given birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster. Scott Disick, Rob Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are not included in the episode either.