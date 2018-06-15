Chloe Dykstra, Chris Hardwick’s Ex-Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chloe Dykstra was born in Los Angeles to parents, John Dykstra and Cass McCune.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old actress and cosplayer previously dated comedian, actor, and television host, Chris Hardwick.

On Friday, June 15, Chloe Dykstra officially joined the #metoo movement by posting an article on Medium, accusing her ex-boyfriend of emotional and sexual abuse.

“I quietly posted an article today, unlisted on Medium. It clearly made the rounds. I’m overwhelmed and I want to thank all of you for your support and kind words- they mean so much to me. I may take some time off the internet, please know your support means everything to me,” Dykstra tweeted.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Has Accused Her Ex-Boyfriend Chris Hardwick of Abuse

Dykstra dated Hardwick from 2012 through 2014, according to popular celebrity relationship website, Who’s Dated Who. Although she doesn’t mention him by name in the Medium article, Dykstra says that the abuse came from a man that she was dating who was almost 20 years older than her. Hardwick was born in 1971 while Dykstra was born in 1988. Additionally, Dykstra mentions that the man she’s referring to was sober — and Hardwick has been sober for more than 14 years.

In Dykstra’s article on Medium titled, “Rose-Colored Glasses: A Confession,” she says that her relationship with this man “started off poorly.” She claims that two weeks into their relationship, she was given a set of ground rules that included not having any male friends, not drinking alcohol, and not taking any photos as a couple.

“I was terrified to piss him off- so I did what he said… including let him sexually assault me. Regularly. I was expected to be ready for him when he came home from work,” Dykstra wrote.

She said that it started because she often felt ill because she was struggling with an eating disorder. She would tell her then-boyfriend that she didn’t feel well and that she couldn’t have sex. She claims that he would threaten her, saying things like, “I just want to remind you, the reason my last relationship didn’t work out was because of the lack of sex.”

At one point, Dykstra claims that she got pregnant ectopically, and that she worried about telling her then-boyfriend.

“Please don’t be mad, and don’t worry, I have to have surgery to have it removed or it could kill me at any time,” she told her partner. She said that she was more afraid of his anger than death.

Dykstra also admitted contemplating suicide at her lowest point.

2. She Claims Hardwick Tried to Ruin Her Career After She Left Him

Dykstra goes on to say that she finally reached a place where she was able to get away from that abusive relationship. She met another man and the two shared a kiss — while she was still dating her abusive boyfriend. She was honest with him, she says, and he was surprisingly okay with it — he even broke down at one point and begged her to stay.

She was able to stay strong and stand her ground, but he didn’t make it easy for her.

“Because of my leaving him for someone else, he made calls to several companies I received regular work from to get me fired by threatening to never work with them. He succeeded. I was blacklisted. With the assistance of a woman who’d gained my trust and my heart over the past year, he steamrolled my career,” she wrote.

She claims that her ex got engaged very soon after the two split. Hardwick proposed to Lydia Hearst in September 2015, less than a year after his split from Dykstra.

Hardwick and Hearst are still married today. He has not responded to Dykstra’s claims.

3. She’s an Actress With Nearly 30 Credits to Her Name

Dykstra started acting was she was young, landing a few minor roles in films such as Spider- Man 2 in 2004. In 2009, she got a bit of a break, joining the cast of There Will Be Brawl, a television series that aired for just a short while. After four episodes, however, Dykstra moved onto other things.

From 2011 through 2013, the actress appeared in a variety of television spots and short films, including NerdTerns, The Dark Knight Legacy, and Booker, Catch!

In 2018, Dykstra starred in the film House Of Demons, which was released back in February.

“Four estranged friends reunite and spend the night in a remote country house that was once home to a Manson Family like cult. As the night goes on, the strange rituals in the house’s past open connections between the past, the present and the subconscious, forcing all the characters to confront their deepest secrets and darkest demons, or be destroyed by them. It’s a blend of The Shining style freaky horror with the emotional character focus of a film like Magnolia,” reads the film’s description on IMDb.

Dykstra is also credited with writing seven episodes of the television series, Chaotic Awesome, which aired in 2014. She has done work as a producer as well, producing 15 episodes of the aforementioned Chaotic Awesome, as well as five episodes of the 2017-2018 series, Co-Op Connection.

4. She Is Best-Known for Her Role on the SyFy Show ‘Heroes of Cosplay’

Dykstra is known as a cosplayer — that is, someone who dresses up as a character from a movie, book, or video game. She joined the cast of Heroes of Cosplay back in 2013. She appeared in 12 episodes of the show, spanning from 2013 through 2014.

“Heroes of Cosplay is a docu-series that lifts the veil on the world of cosplay and the passionate fans – from legends to newbies – who put their imagination and skills to the test to make a name for themselves in this colorful and competitive world. Cosplayers and cosplay contests highlight the many conventions around the world and provide an international stage for fans to showcase spectacular handcrafted costumes from sci-fi movies, video games, anime and more. These passionate fans put their imagination and skills to the test to make a name for themselves in the competitive world of cosplay,” the show’s description on SyFy’s website reads.

5. Her Dad Is Academy Award Winner John Dykstra

Chloe Dykstra may have gotten a taste for the entertainment business from her parents, John Dykstra and Cass McCune. Her dad, John, studied Industrial Design at Long Beach State, and went on to become a special effects artist. He is known for helping develop the use of computers in filmmaking. His work over the years has earned him three Academy Awards.

John Dykstra is known for his work on Spider-Man 2, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, and Spider-Man (2002).

Chloe’s mom, Cass McCune, has also had a career in the entertainment world. She worked on visual effects for the films Avalanche Express and Battlestar Galactica, both released in the 70s.