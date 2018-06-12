What Happens to Clay Harbor on ‘The Bachelorette’ 2018?

NFL player Clay Harbor is a contestant on The Bachelorette 2018. He is an NFL free agent tight end, who has played for the Eagles, Jacksonville, Patriots and Lions. Most recently, Harbor was on the Injured Reserve with the New Orleans Saints. Reality Steve has reported that Harbor was actually recruited to be a contestant on The Bachelorette 2018, which means he didn’t have to apply. Now, before we get into all the spoilers on Harbor, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know Harbor’s fate on the show or any information about his part on season 14 of The Bachelorette.

On episode 3 of the show, Reality Steve has reported that Harbor suffers an injury on a football group date. Playing football, Harbor was surely in his element and wasn’t expecting to get hurt. ABC previously reported that, “One man’s desire to excel turns into a stunning injury as Becca looks on in disbelief … One of the injured men faces a serious medical diagnosis and he must make a life-changing decision. Will he stay and fight for Becca’s heart or leave her in tears?” The answer, according to Reality Steve, is that Harbor does not stay and fight for star Becca Kufrin’s heart.

Reality Steve first reported that, “Clay ends up breaking his wrist during this game and being taken to the ER. He had received the group date rose but ended up having to give it back to leave and have surgery, thus eliminating himself.”

Prior to his injury, Harbor told the cameras that it was “time to play for Becca”.

Currently, Harbor lives in Chicago, Illinois.