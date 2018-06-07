How to Watch Marvel’s ‘Cloak and Dagger’ Live Stream Online

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger is finally here. The show will premiere on Freeform with a 2-hour special beginning at 8pm ET/PT on Thursday, June 7.

Starring Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph, the series revolves around Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson- two different people who find out they’re mysteriously linked to one another.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Freeform live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Freeform. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Freeform on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: Freeform is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch Freeform live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: Freeform is included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch Freeform live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Preview

Cloak & Dagger was created for Freeform by Joe Pokaski. It will star Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph.

Joseph, 20, began acting in theater, starring as Simba in Broadway’s The Lion King. In 2016, he played Dwight Gooden Stone in HBO’s The Night Of. Olivia Holt, also 20, is known as an actress and singer. She was the star of Disney XD’s Kickin’ It, and went on to appear in Disney’s I Didn’t Do It and Girl vs. Monster.

Holt and Joseph play off one another well, as Syfy notes, and cite this is the main reason they were cast opposite one another in the series. Syfy writes: “After an intensive audition where the actors read together to test their believability as the blossoming couple of Tandy and Tyrone, they were also asked to improvise a short scene. According to Holt, it was a ‘magical’ moment, and Joseph agreed: ‘By the end of it, we were both in tears.'”

In an interview with Teen Vogue recently, Holt explained, “I feel like these characters are so complicated… And the things they are going through are the things that are happening in this day and age. It really tells the story of what a white female is going through in 2018 and what a black young male is going through in 2018. We see these characters unfold into themselves in the most complex ways, and I feel as humans we connect to that.”

Asked about Aubrey, Holt said that she feels like he is “literally superman.” She continued, “He is such a delight to work with, and so talented in a raw way. He’s naturally a person you gravitate towards, and I’m so lucky to have a partner on a show who just wants to create something that is special and important.”