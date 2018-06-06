CMT Music Awards 2018 Channel & Time

The 2018 CMT Music Awards are here and they usually mark the beginning of the CMT Music Festival, which kicks off tomorrow. Get to know all the details on the CMT Music Awards below. Whether you want to know what times the show airs, what channel to watch, who the performers are or who’s presenting, we’ve got all the info. Read on.

CMT MUSIC AWARDS 2018 CHANNELS: The CMT Music Awards this year is airing on several networks. The channels that the show airs on are the CMT network, Paramount network and TV Land channel.

CMT AWARDS 2018 TIMES & DATES: The show is set to air from 8 – 10:35 p.m. ET/PT, but there are also encore presentations lined up. In addition to the 8 p.m. ET/PT showing on Paramount, CMT and TV Land, there will be a back-to-back showing of the awards, again at 10:35 p.m. ET/PT, immediately following the first show. This will air on CMT. Additional showings include at 10:02 p.m. ET/PT on June 7th, 6:30 a.m. ET/PT on June 8th, 12 p.m. ET/PT on June 9th, 12:30 a.m. ET/PT on June 10th, and 8 p.m. ET/PT on June 17th, all on the CMT network.

CMT MUSIC AWARDS 2018 LIVE STREAM: A pre-show of the red carpet arrivals for the CMT Music Awards will air on the official CMT Facebook page. For a how-to on watching the actual awards show online, whether you do or do not have cable, these are your options:

DirecTV Now: The Paramount Network, which is one of the channels airing the awards show, is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages. It comes with a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and once signed up, you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: To get Paramount Network, you’ll need to sign up for either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel package, then add the “Comedy Extra” add-on. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

THE CMT MUSIC AWARDS 2018 PRESENTERS: The presenters for the show include the Backstreet Boys, Brett Young, Carly Pearce, Lauren Alaina, Leon Bridges, Luke Combs, RaeLynn, Rascal Flatts and Sugarland, as reported by People. In addition, Today show host Hoda Kotb, This is Us star Chrissy Metz, and Nashville stars Lennon and Maisy Stella are also participating in the event. Some of the others set to make an appearance at the show are Bobby Bones, Johnny Knoxville and Nashville Predators’ P.K. Subban.

CMT MUSIC AWARDS 2018 PERFORMERS: Chris Stapleton, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Backstreet Boys, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley, Carly Pearce, Devin Dawson, Lanco, Lindsay Ell, Russell Dickerson and Walker Hayes are all set to perform at the awards show.

CMT MUSIC AWARDS 2018 HOSTS: The music group Little Big Town are this year’s hosts and this is their first major awards show hosting gig. They are also nominees and performers. The group is set to carry out a debut performance of their new single “Summer Fever.”

ADDITIONAL SHOW DETAILS: According to Rolling Stone, the top nominees for the night are Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean, who each have four nominations to their names this year. The 2018 CMT Music Awards air live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.