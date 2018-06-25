Is Colton Underwood Dating Becca Kufrin or Tia Booth?

Colton Underwood has been one of the front-runners on The Bachelorette 2018, vying for the heart of Becca Kufrin, but he’s had a major speed bump in his way as well. Previously, he admitted to having dated Kufrin’s friend, former Bachelor contestant Tia Booth, prior to filming. Booth then appeared on the show and told Kufrin there was nothing to worry about.

Tonight, Kufrin and Underwood get their first solo date of the season, but before we get into some major spoilers, THIS IS YOUR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you do NOT want to know anything about this season’s winner of The Bachelorette, Bachelor In Paradise details or any other spoilers about this season of The Bachelorette.

When it comes to Underwood’s solo date tonight, ABC has released this information, “Becca takes Colton for a special adventure. The couple go on a camel safari, each on top of a beautiful humpback camel, riding through the desert and taking in the panoramic Virgin Mountains. They arrive at a hot tub right in the middle of the desert for a rejuvenating soak. Later, an intimate dinner and a private double-decker bus trip along the neon-lit Strip offers Becca the opportunity to move pass her issues with Colton’s dating past. But will she be able to?”

So, does Kufrin get over it? Yes. She does. According to Reality Steve, Booth and Underwood were dating prior to Underwood’s joining Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette … but it wasn’t a long time before, as reported by Romper. Reality Steve first stated that, “Colton and Tia had a history before Colton came on this show. They weren’t DM’ing, or flirting, or casually talking – he’d flown her to CA and I’m guessing it wasn’t for tea and crumpets … Then once it’s out on that date, just the fact that he was seeing your friend all while applying for this show, doesn’t that tell you all you need to know about this guy? Clearly Becca likes Colton.”

When it comes to Underwood’s fate on the show this season, Underwood makes it to at least the hometown dates. However, Underwood is not the winner this season and, according to Reality Steve, he and Tia Booth are currently filming Bachelor in Paradise.

Prior to the start of the season, Booth took to Instagram to show her support for her friend, Kufrin. In a caption, Booth wrote, “This girl right here is the real deal. I can honestly say that Becca is one of the best people on this planet. Her heart & soul are so pure, and she truly sees the best in everyone, [Becca], you make me want to be the best version of myself. I am rooting for you so hard, and can’t wait for America to fall in love with your beautiful self (if they haven’t already) I love you so much, and am so blessed to call you a best friend.” But, according to an insider, who spoke with Us Weekly, Booth wasn’t exactly thrilled when she heard Underwood was going to be a part of Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette.

The insider reported, “Tia was surprised to find out Colton was going on Becca’s season. The last time they spoke was right before he went on the show. She felt like there was still room for more between them.” Underwood originally told Kufrin that the timing was off for Booth and himself. With the two both filming Bachelor In Paradise, perhaps timing is now on their side.