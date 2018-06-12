Who Is David Ravitz on ‘The Bachelorette’ 2018?

David Ravitz is one of the contestants on The Bachelorette 2018. But, before we get into all the details on Ravitz, his fate on the show and episode spoilers, this is your OFFICIAL SPOILER WARNING. If you do not want to know what happens to Ravitz on the show, STOP READING NOW.

On episode 3 of The Bachelorette season 14, Ravitz has a major issue. Reality Steve first reported that, “David Ravitz fell off the bunk bed in the mansion, breaking his nose, suffering a concussion, and even had bleeding on the brain. That’s the ambulance you see in the season preview.” Ravitz’s fall causes him to lose a lot of blood and he actually ends up in intensive care, as host Chris Harrison tells star Becca Kufrin the following morning. Contestant Lincoln Adim tells the cameras that Blake Horstmann saw Ravitz on the floor and the contestants were worried he wouldn’t survive the accident. It was a fluke and unexpected injury, but today, Ravitz appears to have fully recovered.

Fortunately for Ravitz, he manages to pull it together enough to return to the competition, though he reportedly misses a rose ceremony. He does, however, end up on a dreaded 2-on-1 date with his foe on the show, Jordan Kimball. Unfortunately, Ravitz gets eliminated on the date, but Kufrin reportedly winds up sending Kimball home as well, later on that evening.

Ravitz said on the show that Jordan Kimball rubs him the wrong way and she hopes Kufrin wants someone deeper than he is. Meanwhile, Kimball says Ravitz has no sense of humor and that Kufrin needs a guy who wants to have fun. He also tells the other contestants that he feels Ravitz has a vendetta against him, which proves to be true when Ravitz tells Kufrin he’s not a fan of the blonde male model. He also dishes to Kufrin that Kimball was bragging to the other contestants about his Tinder (dating app) account.

When Kimball hears that Ravitz ratted him out, he calls Ravitz a “bitch” and the other contestants are speechless. Kimball then tries to explain himself to Kufrin, who says she has a sense of humor about the situation. When speaking to the cameras, Kimball says that “karma is karma” and that people who mess with him sometimes get burnt.

When Becca Kufrin heard that Ravitz was in intensive care, it was host Chris Harrison who broke the news to her. He told her that Ravitz fell out of bed and landed on his face. Upon hearing the news, Kufrin calls Ravitz, who sounded in high spirits in the hospital. He cheerfully told Kufrin that he rolled over and “boom”. He also told her that he had no plans on leaving the show. Kimball’s reaction was saying that “chickens can’t fly”. Fans of the The Bachelorette were first introduced to Ravitz on the premiere episode, with him arriving at the Bachelorette mansion in a chicken suit.

David Ravitz is a venture capitalist from Denver, Colorado, according to ABC, and he has a slight resemblance to former Bachelor star Ben Higgins. According to Reality TV World, Ravitz’s family actually owns Ravitz Family Markets, which have six grocery stores in the state of New Jersey.