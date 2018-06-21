Dedrick Williams Photos: Pictures of XXXTentacion Suspect

Dedrick Devonshay Williams is a Florida man who is on probation for auto theft and who flashed wads of cash on the Internet while telling the court system several years ago that his income was “zero. The 22-year-old Williams now stands accused in the shooting death of one of the country’s most popular new rappers: XXXTentacion, otherwise known as Jahseh Onfroy.

You can see photos of Dedrick Devonshay Williams throughout this article. XXXTentacion was murdered as he sat in his luxury BMW outside a motorsports dealer in June 2018. According to online records, Dedrick Williams was arrested on June 20 by the Broward County Sheriff’s Department in connection with the slaying.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dedrick Devonshay Williams Posted Photos Showing Him Getting Tattoos & Flashing Wads of Money

The accused shooter, who may be one of three suspects (the other two have not been named), had a prolific presence on the Internet. Pictures show him flashing wads of money and, less than a day before the arrest was announced, he wrote online, “Don’t piss me off u will never know wats next 🦍🦍🦍🤫” He uses the name “Chucky Williams” online. He was on felony probation through 2021 at the time of XXX’s shooting.

An an example of disturbing posts he made on the Internet, Dedrick Williams wrote on June 10, “I just b ZOOLIN but I’ll lock and get a grip and shake a n*gga til he stiff 🤫🦍🦍 #LASTNIGHT.” He went by the nickname “Tattooman” and Chucky at times. In one recent post online, Dedrick Williams wrote, “Some of these n*ggas will tell God on Jesus 🤷🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️.” The pages have now filled up with angry comments from people who were fans of XXXTentacion. Many videos on both pages showed Dedrick Williams getting tattoos.

One online video is captioned, “I’ll cut up if u n*ggas piss me off😂🦍🦍.” He also wrote, “Thank God I ain’t dead or behind bars 🙏🏽💆🏽‍♂️” That post came from June 5, and shows him wearing a shirt with the name “Tattooman Chucky” emblazoned on it. He also wrote recently, “I’m already a ZOMBIE i ain’t have to sell my soul👁😬🤷🏽‍♂️💤💤💤💤”

NBC Miami was the first to report that Williams’ arrest was for the death of XXXTentacion, who was slain on June 18 outside of Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

The two had similar ages. The rapper was 20-years-old. His alleged shooter is 22. Both had criminal histories relating to domestic violence accusations. But, unlike Williams, XXXTentacion’s music was taking off in the months before he was shot and killed.

Broward County Authorities Confirmed the Arrest & Said Previously the Motive for the Shooting May Be Robbery

News of the arrest of Dedrick Devonshay Williams broke on the morning of June 21, 2018. “In just more than 48 hours, #BSO homicide detectives arrested Dedrick Devonshay Williams for the murder of Jahseh Onfroy, also known as XXXTentacion. Williams (dob 3/23/96) was taken into custody shortly before 7p.m. in Pompano. More details will be released later today,” The Broward County Sheriff reported on Twitter, along with a mugshot of Dedrick Williams.

A video also circulated showing XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, learning about the arrest from detectives, according to TMZ.

The video published by @StreetWatcherzX showed people cheering at the vigil. The caption for the video read, “#XXXTentacion mom receives a text message from the detective that they caught the shooter.” XXXTentacion was close to his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, although he was also raised by his grandmother.

Dedrick Williams’ brother also posted a video and statement online proclaiming his brother’s innocence after news of the arrest broke. The Facebook post read, “🗣️ON MY #Z 💯❗️ YALL WONT FRAME MY Z.O.M.B.I.E ON 🌍I Won’t These Crackers Trick My Brother 26 ZHOT😤😤😤 Chucky Williams Ain’t Kill No One 😇🙏🙏🙏💯❗️ #1k🖕💯🇭🇹🇯🇲🇦🇬❗️.”

The YouTube video is laden with the N word. You can watch it here but the language is extremely disturbing. In part of the video, he says, “Keep my brother’s name out of your mother f*ckin’ mouth, my n*gga. You know what I’m saying. We didn’t plan no games…Mind ya’all business. …F*ckin’ n*gga.”

Dedrick Devonshay Williams Has a Criminal History in Broward County & Posted About Death Online

Court records in Broward County, Florida describe the accused shooter as 5′ 4″ and 185 pounds. They show a picture of a man repeatedly in trouble but who sometimes escaped it with acquittals. He was accused most recently of felony grand theft auto, court records show, and he was on felony probation. The grand theft auto charges were the only convictions on his record, though, although a domestic violence injunction was filed against him in 2014. He was rearrested in that case on a “Warrant Violation of Community Control,” the court records say. He received a term of probation.

He was also accused of cocaine possession and possessing a weapon as a felon. There is a 2017 letter in that court file from his fiancee, although there is no disposition listed in the court records for that case.

According to Broward County court records, Dedrick Williams was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

There might be more than one accused shooter. Although only Dedrick Williams has been named by authorities so far, TMZ is reporting that arrest warrants were issued for three suspects in connection with X’s death. It’s believed the other two suspects aren’t in custody yet, the entertainment site reported, and it’s not clear what role they allegedly played in the murder.

In a statement, the Broward County Sheriff’s Department said XXXTentacion “was leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach shortly before 4 p.m. when he was approached by two armed suspects.” The statement continued: “At least one of the suspects fired a gun striking Onfroy. Both of the suspects fled in a dark-color SUV. Investigators say it appears to be a possible robbery. Onfroy was transported to Broward Health North where he was pronounced dead. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is urged to contact BSO homicide detectives Walt Foster or John Curcio at 954-321-4210 or Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously at 954-493-TIPS.”

TMZ says a Louis Vuitton bag was removed from the rapper’s car.

A post from May on Instagram read, “Ima just go with life until death call my name 😬🤷🏽‍♂️🦍🦍💤💤.” He also wrote, “Everywhere wea I go I show em wea I’m from 😬,” while sitting on the trunk of a red car. His pages are filled with the N word. In one post, he wrote, “N*gga dis is wat dat jungle do 💤.”