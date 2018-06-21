Dedrick D. Williams: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dedrick D. Williams, a Florida man with a lengthy criminal history, now stands accused in connection with the murder of up-and-coming rapper XXXTentacion, who was gunned down in his luxury BMW outside a motorsports dealer. According to online records, Dedrick Williams was arrested on June 20 by the Broward County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect’s Facebook and Instagram pages show him flashing wads of money and, less than a day before the arrest was announced, he wrote on Facebook, “Don’t piss me off u will never know wats next 🦍🦍🦍🤫” He uses the name “Chucky Williams on Facebook. He was on felony probation through 2021 at the time of XXX’s shooting. You can see more photos of Dedrick Williams later in this story as well as the content of some of his social media posts, which are disturbing.

For example, on Instagram, Dedrick Williams’ page contains a post from June 10 that reads, “I just b ZOOLIN but I’ll lock and get a grip and shake a n*gga til he stiff 🤫🦍🦍 #LASTNIGHT.” He went by the nickname “Tattooman” on Instagram.

NBC Miami was the first to reported that Williams’ arrest was related to XXXTentacion’s June 18 murder outside of Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The rapper was 20-years-old. Police had said early in the investigation that the suspected motive was robbery and was not related to any beefs that the rapper had with other artists.

“In just more than 48 hours, #BSO homicide detectives arrested Dedrick Devonshay Williams for the murder of Jahseh Onfroy, also known as XXXTentacion. Williams (dob 3/23/96) was taken into custody shortly before 7p.m. in Pompano. More details will be released later today,” The Broward County Sheriff reported on Twitter, along with a mugshot of Dedrick Williams.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. XXXTentacion’s Mother Was Seen on Video Learning of the Arrest

TMZ reported that XXXTentacion’s mother was told others at a vigil for her son that she had been notified by police that an arrest had been made in the case. The TMZ report also says that the arrest was related to a police chase on I-95.

Online records say that in addition to the murder charges, Williams is facing charges of grand theft auto and a probation violation. Williams is scheduled to make an appearance in court on June 21.

An Instagram video published by @StreetWatcherzX showed people cheering at the vigil. The caption for the video read, “#XXXTentacion mom receives a text message from the detective that they caught the shooter.”

Police had earlier said that two suspects had been seen fleeing the scene of the murder and that one suspect was wearing a red mask. A pair of rappers took to their social media pages to proclaim their innocence but were not the suspect eventually accused by authorities. The sheriff’s department had been offering $3,000 for information that led to an arrest in the case. It’s not clear whether there are really two suspects.

XXXTentacion’s music has taken off even more after his death. The rapper “has the no. 1 and no. 2 albums on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers Digital Music list. His album ‘?’ — which dropped in March — saw a whopping 41,306% spike in a matter of hours. XXX’s ’17’ album is up nearly 9,000%,” TMZ reported.

2. Dedrick Devonshay Williams Has a Lengthy Criminal History in Broward County

Who is Dedrick Devonshay Williams? Court records in Broward County, Florida describe him as 5′ 4″ and 185 pounds and paint the picture of a troubled life long before he’s accused of shooting one of the country’s most popular new rappers.

According to Broward County court records, Dedrick Williams was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He has a string of previous criminal cases. For example, in 2014, he was accused of felony domestic violence – specifically aggravated assault with a firearm and battery. That court record, which matches the birth date of the man authorities allege is the XXX shooter, says he also went by the name of Dedrick Devon Williams. However, it appears he was not found guilty in that case after a jury trial.

XXX “appeared lifeless with no pulse” after bystanders found him shot in his vehicle outside of Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Video of the rapper unresponsive in his car was shared via Twitter. Graphic videos show the Florida native being checked for a pulse by onlookers.

Warning: Some viewers may find the video below graphic and disturbing.

For days, some fans had insisted that XXX was really alive, in part by dissecting different elements of the videos. However, authorities had quickly confirmed the rapper’s death, and his manager did as well.

3. Police Said They Think The Attack May Have Been Related to a Robbery

In a statement, the Broward County Sheriff’s Department said XXXTentacion “was leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach shortly before 4 p.m. when he was approached by two armed suspects.” The statement continued: “At least one of the suspects fired a gun striking Onfroy. Both of the suspects fled in a dark-color SUV. Investigators say it appears to be a possible robbery. Onfroy was transported to Broward Health North where he was pronounced dead. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is urged to contact BSO homicide detectives Walt Foster or John Curcio at 954-321-4210 or Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously at 954-493-TIPS.”

An official statement was released by the Broward Sheriff’s twitter account, stating “currently working an incident regarding a shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach. PIO headed to scene. Dispatchers received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m. An adult male victim was transported to an area hospital.”

According to TMZ, the rapper was looking at motorcycles when a gunman shot him. You can see videos of the moments after the shooting below. The videos are graphic and disturbing because of the scene they show, namely a man said to be the rapper lying motionless in his vehicle. Another man looks into the car in one of them. The first video below is blurred out, but you can see other videos that are not blurred out below as well. They are very graphic and disturbing, so be forewarned.

In audio of the dispatch call, police can be heard saying they think the attack might have been a drive-by shooting, and that the attackers allegedly fled in a black Dodge Journey, according to XXL Mag. In the video uploaded to Twitter, some people claim that the rapper was shot after being robbed.

According to XXL magazine, “it’s possible that X was followed by as many as three vehicles after he withdrew money from a bank.” The rapper has reportedly been involved in multiple feuds, but none which were believed to be threatening, TMZ says.

TMZ says a Louis Vuitton bag was removed from the rapper’s car. The shooting occurred outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

4. XXX Was Facing Domestic Abuse Charges After Allegedly Violently Attacking His Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend

XXX was facing legal trouble at the time of the shooting, awaiting trial for domestic violence against his pregnant girlfriend, according to TMZ. He was facing more than a dozen felony charges, and prosecutors accused him of witness tampering. XXX was on house arrest but the judge recently let him out so he could tour.

One Twitter user posted a description of the alleged abuse XXX was accused of putting his pregnant girlfriend through. The statement said XXX “head-butted her, punched her, stomped on her and put her in the bathtub, where he continued hitting and kicking her.” He allegedly gave her two black eyes, several bruises, and a large lump on the back of her head after he tackled her to the ground.

After his music was briefly removed from Spotify under its prior controversial “Hate Content and Hateful Content Policy,” the rapper spoke out on Twitter.

“My songs have been removed from playlists because I’m being accused of something that I haven’t been convicted for,” he wrote earlier this month. “I don’t make hate music. I rap about what goes on in every hood in America.”

5. XXXTentacion Rose From Poverty to a Successful Rap Career That Was Just Taking Off

XXXTentacion’s childhood was troubled as his mother was young and impoverished, a Miami New Times article reports, so the rapper “spent the first decade of his life cycling through the homes of friends, family, and babysitters.” XXXTentacion leaves behind a fortune to whomever is deemed to be his heir or heirs (he was raised by his grandmother but also had a close relationship with his mother. His father was reportedly incarcerated and he also had a half sister). According to Celebrity Net Worth, he amassed a fortune of $2 million. In 2017, the rapper released his first album through Empire Distribution. “It debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart,” reported Vulture in a timeline of XXXTentacion’s career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he earned the $2 million through his music career.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, XXXTentacion announced in October 2017 that he had signed a $6 million contract. However, he then terminated that contract, according to the site, although it’s not clear why. In 2017, Billboard reported on the multi-million dollar deal, writing that “Capitol Music Group’s subsidiary Caroline has signed XXXTentacion to a record deal.”

“At least one of the suspects fired a gun striking [XXXTentacion]. Both of the suspects fled in a dark-colored SUV. Investigators say it appears to be a possible robbery,” reads the description, in part. According to TMZ, police say that the suspects were “black males wearing hoodies” and that the “shooter was wearing a red mask.”

Soldier Kidd friend Soldier.Jojo posted with a red mask not long after news been released posting triple xxx. He knows x died by then pic.twitter.com/SzFYjUT9lS — BL4NC (@vidz_mark) June 19, 2018

Kidd and Jojo quickly became suspects after they posted various things on social media that looked as though they were connected to the shooting, including posting pictures donning a red mark. A gun was also visible in a picture Kidd posted on his instagram, from a Hook Fish and Chicken that was near the area XXX was killed.

The rappers have come forward to say that they are innocent and that they had nothing to do with XXX’s death. Kidd claims he was home all day, and that he didn’t even know XXX.

“I was at my house all day, popping Xanax and sh*t like that,” Soldier Kidd said on Instagram live. You can watch the Instagram live post in the video below. Be advised that the video may contain strong or offensive language.

This is a developing story. Heavy will update as more information is known.