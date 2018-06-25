Derek Hough & Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Still Going Strong

Derek Hough and longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert are still together and going strong. The two gave their first joint interview in May 2018, to Entertainment Tonight and gushed over each other’s good looks.

In the past, Erbert and Hough have worked together, as Erbert toured with Hough and his sister Julianne Hough, in “Move Live On Tour,” for the summers of 2014 and 2015. They also both have appeared as cast members on Dancing With the Stars. While Hough was a fan-favorite, full-time pro contestant, Erbert was, and still is, a troupe dancer. Erbert told CJ Online that it’s actually thanks to Derek and Julianne Hough that DWTS production contacted her. Erbert explained: They got my contact information from Derek and Julianne, called me and set up an interview. I interviewed right after I got off tour and found out a couple of weeks later that I was on Season 21. That was really exciting for me, not being a trained ballroom dancer, it was really exciting.

Erbert has been a troupe dancer on DWTS from season 21 through today. A troupe dancer is a backup dancer for the celebrity contestants as well as a performer participating in routines that involve just the pros. Over the years, Erbert has been involved with gymnastics as well as pageantry. She was also a finalist on the show So You Think You Can Dance. She appeared on season 10 of the show with Contemporary dance as her genre of choice. In addition, Erbert was a first runner-up for Miss Kansas Teen USA.

Erbert and Hough have been spotted together on hikes, at Disneyland and at different events, including some of their fellow DWTS friends at their weddings.

Throughout the past year, in addition to dancing on DWTS, Erbert also took part in the Dancing With the Stars Live! Tour. Unfortunately, this past season, the tour members were involved in a fatal bus crash, but no one in the group was seriously injured. According to People, Hough posted his well wishes to the crew and was thankful his girlfriend was safe. Hough wrote on Instagram, “I’m so thankful my love is safe. To my DWTS family. I love you all and I am so glad you are all safe after such a terrible accident. Be strong, be safe and I will see you very soon.”

Recently, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hough gushed over Erbert, saying, “She’s really grounded. She’s really, really grounded — just really down to earth, and just [has] a good heart and a beautiful soul.”

He also dished on whether or not he feels pressured to get married son. Derek, who is about 10 years older than Erbert, said, “You know, it’s funny. Nobody ever asks me this. Do I feel pressured getting married? No, you know what, I don’t, actually … I’m building a house right now. I feel like I’ve been building it for 25 years now. It’s taken a long time, so for me, I’m looking at things in stages, and for me, that’s going to be the next stage … I can get settled, physically grounded, physically settled, and then who knows where life takes us.”

So, it doesn’t sound like Hough is ready to make Erbert his wife just yet, but it may be the path he takes in the future. Currently, Hough is a judge on the reality competition series World of Dance.