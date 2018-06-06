How to Watch Diana Bunch & Ashley Reyes on ‘My 600 Lb. Life’ Online

The TLC network’s show My 600 Lb. Life is a program about transformation and getting overweight individuals through their journeys to lose weight, with the help of a doctor named Dr. Younan Nowzaradan. At times, these journeys can be quite taxing and some result in the candidates being kicked out of the weight-loss program. On the other hand, there are many who accomplish their goals and shed hundreds of pounds.

Diana Bunch and Ashley Reyes are featured on the 41st episode of season 6 and the official synopsis of their episode reads, “Ashley loses more than 200 pounds in Houston, but she must maintain independence while continuing to lose weight in California with her family; Diana sheds 300 pounds and embraces her new life, then she injures her knee.”

The show airs on the TLC channel, but, if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch TLC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for DirecTV Now, which is a cable-free, live-TV streaming service that includes TLC in all four of its channel bundles. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch TLC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

According to Reddit commenters, this show may not be available to TLC go users.

On tonight’s episode, the stories of Reyes and Bunch are revisited. For Reyes, she lost over 300 pounds with her original weight loss, but now she has another problem. She and her husband, Daniel, gear up for her skin removal surgery, as she has so much excess skin.

According to Monsters and Critics, Reyes’ past may get in the way of her future. She is a victim of sexual abuse and Monsters and Critics has reported a synopsis of Reyes’ story tonight as this, “Ashley is starting to make progress in her life and has a new and enjoyable married life alone with Daniel and away from other family members. But, Ashley’s move back to California and the proximity to her enabling family and the ghosts of her past sexual abuse as a child by a relative just might destroy all of the progress she made and keep her from ever being truly independent and happy with Daniel.”

When it comes to what Bunch has done with her life, she has shed hundreds of pounds and is looking to enjoy some of the things she missed out on because of her weight. Unfortunately, carrying such heavy weight on her body for years, her knees have deteriorated a great deal. TV Guide has reported that this knee damage may greatly affect Bunch’s progress in her journey.

Fans are excited to see the transformation both Bunch and Reyes have made in their lives. One fan wrote on Reddit that, “Ashley and Diana were two of my favorites from last season and I’m excited to see what tonight has in store.” In addition to Ashley R. and Diana’s episode airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT on June 6, 2018, there will also be a repeat of this episode next week. This will air on June 13, 2018, from 6 – 8 p.m. ET/PT.