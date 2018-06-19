Did XXXTentacion Donate $100,000 to Domestic Violence Charities?

Back in late 2017, XXXTentacion caused a stir when he announced that he was donating $100,000 to domestic violence prevention charities. But did he really do it? He never provided proof, and Complex reported in April that it simply wasn’t known if he followed through on that promise.

In 2016, XXXTentacion was charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant woman and other domestic violence related charges, including battery by strangulation and false imprisonment, XXL reported. Geneva Ayala was pregnant with his child at the time and they were living together. (X later claimed that she was pregnant with someone else’s child.) She said he became angry one morning and threatened to kill her child, punched, slapped, head-butted, and strangled her. She said the attack continued until their roommates came home. XXXTentacion pleaded not guilty to the charges. Ayala later started a GoFundMe to help pay for a fracture that was damaging her optic nerve and surpassed her goal of $25,000.

Although X always said he was innocent, he still announced in October 2017, via Instagram, that he was going to donate more than $100,000 to domestic violence prevention programs, XXL reported.

He wrote: “Also another thing, I want to apologize to every single woman that I’ve ever disrespected or made feel violated, by me, saying i am ‘insensitive.’ I dont (sic) take back the remark in a general statement, but I do want to say I would never intentionally try to make a woman feel uncomfortable or in danger by my own conscious will so in order to show progress in my life and show remorse for my remark to the people that support me I want to let you know, that I will be donating over 100 thousand dollars, to domestic violence prevention programs!”

But did he ever actually donate that money? In mid April 2018, Complex reported that there was no proof the donations were made. Complex said they reached out to XXXTentacion’s representative numerous times and received responses such as: “XXXTentacion expressed to his fans what was in his heart at the time” and “There’s no date or time stamp on X’s plans.”

Before Complex published their story, they reached out again. The representative told Complex that XXXTentacion had donated to Women in Distress of Broward County and other groups. But the representative didn’t provide any additional details or verification of the donations.

So at this time, there is no proof that XXXTentacion donated the $100,000, although his representative did say he had donated something to Women in Distress and other groups.