How to Watch The Finale of ‘Taken’ on NBC Live Online

Things are wrapping up tonight on Taken. That’s right– the season finale will air tonight on NBC at 9pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: NBC (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

Taken is a crime drama based on the trilogy of the same name. In the series, Clive Standen stars as a younger version of Bryan Mills, who was played by Liam Neeson in the hit franchise.

The series received a straight-to-order request in September 2015, and premiered on NBC in February 2017. The show was renewed for a second season on May 9, 2017. On May 11, NBC announced that June 30, tonight, will be the show’s final episode.

TVLine reports that the cancellation does not come as a huge shock– this season, the show has averaged a .4 demo with 2.8 total weekly viewers, which is down dramatically compared to its first season– a 1.0 demo and 5.1 million viewers.

As the show’s star, Clive Standen has held the reins, and navigated the plot’s many twists and turns seamlessly. Ahead of the second season, Standen gave an interview with Collider in which he was asked about jumping from Vikings to Taken. He said, “Everything is exciting to me. Life is not a dress rehearsal. Every choice you make in life is a chance. You never know how anything is going to turn out. I remember sitting there with Gustaf Skarsgard, when we finished filming Episode 1 of Vikings, and we were both going, “We love it, and that’s what we signed up for, but we don’t think anyone is gonna like this.””

Standen continued, “Everything is a chance. You’ve just gotta enjoy everything you do. That’s what I try to do. Acting is so full of rejection. You spend so much time losing out on jobs you want or getting jobs you don’t want, but then you meet so many actors who get to set and just complain, the whole time, so why do it? You just have to take the rough with the smooth. Work begets work, but I work really hard.”

Find out what will happen on the series finale of Taken tonight on NBC at 9pm ET/PT.