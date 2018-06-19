Who Is Garrett Yrigoyen’s Ex-Wife Kayla Cunningham?

Garrett Yrigoyen is a front-runner on The Bachelorette 2018 and he was also this season’s recipient of the first impression rose. Going along with the first impression rose, was also the first kiss of the season.

When it comes to his background in love, Yrigoyen has actually been married before. He was previously married to a woman named Kayla Cunningham, but it was a short-lived marriage. OKHereIsTheSituation has reported that the ex-couple’s wedding was on September 19, 2015 and they divorced after just about 6 months together. The divorce was finalized on March 25, 2016. According to divorce papers on Radar Online, the ex-couple married in Newcastle, California.

Garrett Yrigoyen’s divorce papers also stated that both Cunningham and Yrigoyen stated they are incompatible in marriage, could no longer live together as husband and wife, and that there was no chance of reconciliation. According to Reddit, there was a registry still up for the ex-couple on The Knot, but it was taken down.

Yrigoyen was reportedly “heartbroken” at the end of his relationship with Cunningham, but an alleged friend of Cunningham told Life & Style Magazine that Yrigoyen changed after the two married. The friend claimed that Yrigoyen became cold and disrespectful to Cunningham, as well as her family. The source said that Yrigoyen just packed up his things one day and, “A week later, he said he wanted half of everything.” In addition the friend said Cunningham’s family “felt like she had been scammed. Why did he marry her and have her family spend thousands of dollars on the wedding, and then all of a sudden say, ‘I just can’t do this anymore?’”

On the show, Yrigoyen said he was in love once after college and that she loved adventure as much as he did. He said that he and his ex were together for a year and a half before getting engaged. He also said they were engaged for a year before tying the knot. Yrigoyen said he married the wrong person and that they were really only truly married for 2 months. This past does trouble Kufrin a little when she first hears the story.

Yrigoyen said that Cunningham drove a wedge between himself and his family, as well as his friends. He said he wanted to fight for it to work out, but said his ex was emotionally abusive. He claimed she would “build him up” and then tear him down.

According to an online commenter, a woman claiming to be a friend of Yrigoyen’s wrote on Twitter that Yrigoyen’s reason for divorce was still a mystery to her. Read her tweet below.

Hey @RealitySteve – I've been Garrett Yrigoyen's friend for 8 years and I don't even know why he and his wife split. Lol. — Libby Lopez (@Lbeeloo) April 26, 2018

When it comes to Yrigoyen’s relationship with Becca Kufrin on The Bachelorette this season, the friend has a warning for Kufrin, according to Hollywood Life. “I want Becca to know the truth about Garrett. He’s a nice guy at first, but she needs to watch out.”

Prior to the first episode of The Bachelorette this season, Kufrin made an announcement to all of her Instagram followers about what to expect from her suitors. Kufrin wrote in an Instagram post that, “Before you all join me in watching the beginning of my love story tonight, I want to take a second to give thanks.

Thank you to everyone for all of the love, support and kind words that I’ve received over the past year … I also want to ask that you keep an open heart in watching this all unfold. 28 guys came on this journey with me from all across the country and laid their hearts on the line for a chance at love. There are many different personalities, interests and perspectives, but every man deserves to feel the same support and openness that I’ve received over the past few months. It’s not an easy thing to do, to give up your life and put everything on display, especially in this social climate. But these men were brave enough to do that with me, and that’s something truly special.”

Kufrin has said that Yrigoyen gives her a sense of home and she finds him very attractive. She also said that Yrigoyen reminds her of her late father.