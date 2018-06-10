How to Watch ‘Gotti: Godfather & Son’ Live Stream Online

Tonight, A&E will present a two-night biography special, Gotti: Godfather & Son. The event will air June 9 at 10pm ET/PT.

Gotti: Godfather & Son will follow the story of two men– John Gotti Sr. and John Gotti Jr. — who were raised in the mob.

The event will feature the longest interview with John Gotti Jr., including never-before-seen footage of the last visit between John Gotti Sr. and his son at the US Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield. According to A&E TV, “It was during this meeting that John Gotti Jr., asked his father for his blessing to take the unprecedented steps of quitting what might have been one of the last of the major mafia dynasties.”

For those unfamiliar with his story, John Angelo Gotti is a former NYC mobster. From 1992 to 1999, he was the boss of the Gambino crime family. Nicknamed “Teflon Jr.”, Gotti was able to evade conviction and all four of his trials ended in mistrials.

Filmmaker Richard Stratton was the man who secured the rights to the film. Stratton, who also wrote the novel Smack Goddess, was a writer and consultant on HBO’s Oz. He is also the creator, writer, and executive producer of Showtime’s Street Time.

In total, the event will run four hours, and air on two nights. It will premiere on Saturday, June 9, at 10pm ET/PT and Sunday, June 10, at 9pm ET/PT on A&E.