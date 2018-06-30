Hallmark’s Christmas in July 2018 Schedule: When It Starts & How to Watch

We’re just about two weeks away from the premiere of Hallmarks’ Christmas in July 2018. Although Hallmark is calling this its “Keepsake Week,” it’s actually closer to two weeks that we’ll get to enjoy a marathon of Hallmark’s wonderful holiday movies.

Some years, Hallmark premieres one new Christmas movie in the middle of their Christmas in July marathon. This year, Hallmark hasn’t officially announced yet if a new movie is premiering during the marathon or not. On Saturday, July 21, Hallmark lists for 9 p.m. Eastern: “Christmas: A First Look Preview Special (Premiere).” It’s unclear if this is referring to a two-hour special that is looking at all 22 new movies premiering for the 2018 Countdown to Christmas, or if this is could be a new Christmas movie. The rest of the month’s schedule features movies that have previously aired, but which you’ll likely want to watch again (or for the very first time if you missed any of them.)

Here is the marathon schedule for Hallmark’s Christmas in July 2018 “Keepsake Week,” courtesy of Hallmark, listed below. Christmas in July 2018 begins on Friday, July 13. The times listed are Eastern/Central, starting with morning times for each day. Click on the link with the movie name to learn more about the time the movie is airing during Christmas in July. If we wrote a story about the movie when it first aired, you can click on the second link to read our original story, with details about the cast and photos.

Friday, July 13

12/11c: Miss Christmas

2/1c: Sharing Christmas

4/3c: A Royal Christmas

6/5c: The Christmas Cottage

8/7c: Finding Santa

Saturday, July 14

7a/6c: Let It Snow

9a/8c: My Christmas Dream

11a/10c: A Wish for Christmas

1/12c: A December Bride

3/2c: A Gift to Remember

5/4c: Marry Me at Christmas

7/6c: With Love, Christmas

9/8c: Christmas Next Door

Sunday, July 15

7a/6c: A Dream of Christmas

9a/8c: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

11a/10c: A Royal Christmas

1/12c: Christmas Under Wraps

3/2c: Switched for Christmas

5/4c: Miss Christmas

7/6c: Christmas at Holly Lodge

9/8c: Coming Home for Christmas

Monday, July 16

12/11c: A December Bride

2/1c: A Very Merry Mix-Up

4/3c: A Gift to Remember

6/5c: Christmas Connection

8/7c: Marry Me at Christmas

Tuesday, July 17

12/11c: The Mistletoe Promise

2/1c: The Christmas Cottage

4/3c: Enchanted Christmas

6/5c: Switched for Christmas

8/7c: The Mistletoe Inn

Wednesday, July 18

12/11c: Crown for Christmas

2/1c: Christmas Getaway

4/3c: 12 Gifts of Christmas

6/5c: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

8/7c: Coming Home for Christmas

Thursday, July 19

12/11c: Snow Bride

2/1c: Christmas Incorporated

4/3c: Royal New Year's Eve

6/5c: Christmas Under Wraps

8/7c: The Nine Lives of Christmas

Friday, July 20

12/11c: A Christmas Detour

2/1c: My Christmas Dream

4/3c: A Wish for Christmas

6/5c: Christmas Next Door

8/7c: Christmas at Holly Lodge

Saturday, July 21

6a/5c: Royal New Year's Eve

8a/7c: Sharing Christmas

10/9c: Christmas Connection

12/11c: Miss Christmas

2/1c: Coming Home for Christmas

4/3c: Christmas Getaway

6/5c: Finding Santa

8/7c: Switched for Christmas

10/9c: Christmas: A First Look Preview Special (Premiere)

Sunday, July 22

6a/5c: Crown for Christmas

8a/7c: Mistletoe Inn

10/9c: Christmas Next Door

12/11c: Enchanted Christmas

2/1c: The Sweetest Christmas

6/5c: The Christmas Cottage

6/5c: Christmas in Evergreen

8/7c: A Gift to Remember

Monday, July 23

12/11c: My Christmas Love

2/1c: A Bride for Christmas

4/3c: Coming Home for Christmas

6/5c: Christmas Getaway

8/7c: With Love, Christmas

Tuesday, July 24

12/11c: Christmas Land

2/1c: Christmas Cookies

4/3c: Christmas Under Wraps

6/5c: Christmas at Holly Lodge

8/7c: The Sweetest Christmas

Wednesday, July 25

12/11c: A Wish for Christmas

2/1c: Christmas Next Door

4/3c: Finding Santa

6/5c: Marry Me at Christmas

8/7c: A Gift to Remember

Thursday, July 26

12/11c: Christmas in Homestead

2/1c: A Cookie Cutter Christmas

4/3c: A December Bride

6/5c: Christmas in Evergreen

8/7c: Switched for Christmas

