Hallmark Live Stream: Can You Watch Hallmark Movies Online or on the App?

Hallmark is airing a June Weddings Marathon today and then it’s starting its Christmas in July series on July 13. Can you stream the Hallmark movies from the June marathon or can you watch the Hallmark Christmas movies on the app? If you’d like to watch Hallmark movies as they air and you need to watch it on your computer, phone, or tablet, read on for instructions below. There are options for people with or without cable.

If You’re in the United States & You Don’t Have a Cable or Satellite Subscription That Includes the Hallmark Channel

Hallmark is available for streaming even if you don’t have cable or satellite. Sling TV has added the Hallmark Channel to its Lifestyle Plus Extra add-on, available with its Orange and Blue services. This means you can stream the new Hallmark movies and movie marathons on Sling. You can also stream the movies on DIRECTV NOW, Playstation Vue, and Fubo TV.

Here’s how to give the Sling service a try for free:

On the Web:

Users without a cable subscription can watch the Hallmark’s movies through Sling TV, an online streaming service that provides access to a handful of channels for a monthly fee. The service’s Best of Live TV Package (also known as its “Orange” package), which includes channels ranging from ESPN to CNN to AMC, costs $20 per month. But you’ll have to select the Lifestyle Plus Extra add-on to get The Hallmark Channel, which is an extra $5 a month. But you can watch a week’s worth of episodes for free via Sling’s free 7-day trial. If you keep Sling beyond the trial, you’ll have to pay $25 a month — $20 for the Best of Live TV package and $5 for the Lifestyle Plus Extra add-on.

To sign up for Sling’s trial using a credit card, follow these steps:

1. Head to the Sling TV website. You’ll need to choose the “Watch Now 7 Days Free” option at the top of the page. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends, you will not be charged.

2. When you sign up, you’ll be prompted to select Sling’s standard Best of Live TV package (the Orange package), which costs $20 per month. You’ll also have the option to add extra packages, all of which come with a monthly fee but are included in the free trial. But if you’re primarily interested in watching Hallmark movies, you’ll need to select the Lifestyle Plus Extra add-on.

3. Download the Sling desktop app, and navigate over to Hallmark to watch movies.

With an App:

Users with a subscription to Sling TV can watch it on the Sling app, which you can download for free in the App store or the Google Play store. There’s also a Sling app for Roku, Chromecast, Nexus player, ZTE and XBox One. You can find a full list of compatible devices here.

If You Have a Cable Subscription That Includes Hallmark

If you have a cable or satellite subscription that includes The Hallmark Channel, you can stream Hallmark’s movies and marathons for free via the “Hallmark Channel Everywhere” app. You’ll have to sign in to watch the movies as they air, and this will only work if your cable or satellite provider is participating in the program. First you have to download the app, then verify your TV subscription by logging in using your provider’s username and password.

The service works with any computer that has a high-speed connection, and any iOS or Android device. You can get the app on iOS here. You can get the Android app here.

Unlike Sling’s Hallmark service, not every movie will be available as it airs. In addition, not every show or movie from The Hallmark Channel is part of the Everywhere app. Hallmark doesn’t specify which movies are available and which are not. So if you really want to make sure you’re seeing the marathons and new movies as they air, try one of the options listed in the section above.

If You Don’t Have Cable and Want to Stream Older Hallmark Christmas Movies

If you’re not super interested in streaming the newest Hallmark movies, there’s another option for you. It’s called Hallmark Movies Now, a streaming service that works with Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS devices and Android devices. The downside is that the service isn’t free, but you can try a seven-day free trial to see if you like it. (This service used to be called Feeln.)

This service has a large selection of Christmas movies, including Hallmark Christmas movies. It also has Hallmark Hall of Fame movies. These won’t be the latest, newly aired movies, but it’s a great option if you’re looking for Hallmark movies to enjoy.