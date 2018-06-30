Hallmark’s ‘Yes, I Do’: Learn All About the Cast & Movie

Tonight a brand new movie, Yes, I Do, premieres on Hallmark at 9 p.m. Eastern as part of the June weddings series. It’s the last in Hallmark’s June Wedding series, but don’t worry — Christmas in July is up next! After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have about the movie in our comments section below. Here’s everything you need to know about Yes, I Do.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s movies live, see our story here.)

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Busy chocolatier Charlotte has left helicopter mechanic James at the altar two times, and now she needs to prove to him that she really does want to marry him.”

Hallmark has another synopsis that is slightly different: “Busy chocolatier Charlotte has left her boyfriend James at the altar three times and now she needs to prove to him that she really does want to marry him. Things are complicated when James’ ex-girlfriend Nicole, who is also the owner of Chocolate Monthly Magazine, arrives on the scene and says she wants him back.”

Jen Lilley stars as Charlotte Bennett. She’s best known for playing Theresa Donovan on Days of Our Lives and playing Maxie Jones on General Hospital. Her other credits include The Artist, Disaster Date, The Wedding Do Over, Grey’s Anatomy, The Encounter, and more. She is involved in many charities, including doing children’s work in Guatemala.

Marcus Rosner stars as James Cooper. His many credits include Continuum, Arrow, Supernatural, Mistresses, Once Upon a Time, When Calls the Heart, Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce, Tomorrowland (Harry), Christmas in Evergreen (Spencer), and UnREAL (Warren.)

Jessica Lowndes stars as Nicole Sweeney. Her many credits include 90210 (Adrianna), The Prince (she played Bruce Willis’ love interest), A Deadly Adoption (opposite Will Ferrell and Kristen Wigg), Eden, Abattoir, Merry Matrimony, A December Bride, Magical Christmas Ornaments, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, and Major Crimes.

Also starring in the movie are:

Christie Laing (Hannah Reid)

Beau Daniels (Oscar)

Alistair Abell (Pastor)

Amelie Will Wolf (Little Girl)

Mark Brandon (TV Reporter)

James Rha (Allergy Doctor)

Robin T. Rose (Driver)

Rhonda Dent (Sales Lady)

Andrew Creightney (Waiter)

Laura Soltis (Charlotte’s Mom)

Here are more photos from the movie.