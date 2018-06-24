How Long Is the ‘Westworld’ Season 2 Finale?

Tonight, Sunday June 24, is the Season 2 finale of Westworld. The episode is titled “The Passenger” and fans who got an early look are saying that the episode is going to blow your mind and leave viewers talking for a long time. You may have heard that the finale might be longer. And if you happen to be reading this story while the finale is airing, then you’ve likely noticed that it’s airing much longer than normal. Just how long is the episode going to be?

Tonight’s episode of Westworld, the Season 2 finale, is going to be 91 minutes long. It will air from 9 p.m. Eastern to 10:31 p.m Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “One only lives as long as the last person who remembers…” (If you recall, this was a line that Akecheta said earlier in the season.)

Tonight’s episode will be the longest of the season. The premiere clocked in at an hour and nine minutes, and Episode 4 was an hour and 11 minutes. This 91 minute episode is going to break Season 2 Westworld records.

HBO is starting to make a habit out of airing extra long finales for its best series. Game of Thrones is known for having longer episodes, especially for premieres and finales. And it looks like Westworld is continuing that trend.

Jonathan Nolan, a showrunner for Westworld, said the finale is going to be “a bit of an epic.”

The finale has already aired in London, and a few fans were lucky enough to see it. But no one is sharing any spoilers, so most of us are going to be surprised together. It looks like a lot of people are going to be converging on the Forge aka The Door aka The Valley Beyond at the same time. At the very least, Dolores and Bernard and William will be there. But Akecheta is likely going to show up with Maeve’s daughter. Maeve herself might end up there if she manages to get free. It remains to be seen what gift Ford gave her when he kissed her forehead during that amazing speech.

Remember, we’re still dealing with multiple timelines. In the “present,” the Valley is already flooded. Bernard was there and told everyone that he killed them all. But we’re also seeing the Bernard heading to the Valley to try to stop Dolores, before it’s flooded. So we’re likely going to get two timelines where Bernard shows up to the Valley. That will be interesting. (And maybe, for some fans, a bit confusing.)