How to Watch ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night’ Live Stream Online

Tonight, on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Game Night will ensue between Jennifer Lopez and Kimmel. The fun begins tonight, Wednesday, on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch ABC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: ABC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Preview

Jimmy Kimmel’s: Game Night episodes are special episodes that air each night of the NBA Finals. This year’s guests include A-listers like Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Ryan Gosling, Tiffany Haddish, Samuel L. Jackson, and Lopez.

The episodes air at 8pm ET, and follow the NBA Finals on the West Coast.

Jimmy Kimmel has led an extremely successful career thus far, and is best known for hosting Comedy Central’s The Man Show and Win Ben Stein’s Money. He not only hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live!, but executive produces as well.

Kimmel hails from Brooklyn, New York, and attended the University of Nevada and Arizona State University. In 1989, he landed his first gig as KZOK-FM in Seattle.

Kimmel is married to Molly McNearney, one of the co-head writers for Jimmy Kimmel Live. The two began dating in October 2009 and got engaged in August 2012. They welcomed their first child in July 2013.