How to Watch Lifetime’s ‘The Wrong Son’ Live Online

Lifetime is back with a new, original movie. The Wrong Son will premiere on Sunday at 8pm ET/PT on Lifetime.

Thirteen years ago, Matt disappeared and was presumed drowned. Now, a boy by the same name is back, claiming that he is Matt. But is he? The Wrong Son stars Olivia d’Abo as Sarah, Tammy Blanchard as Jessie, Dan Amboyer as Ian, and Mason Dye as Matt.

D’Abo is a British actress who has appeared in a number of films and television series. Some of her top credits include Conan the Destroyer, Justice League: Doom, and Point of no Return.

Mason Dye, who plays Matt, made his debut in 2013 in the TV series Secret Diary of an American Cheerleader. He went on to appear in films, shows, and TV movies like Adventures of Bailey: A Night in Cowtown, Teen Wolf, Finding Carter, Roommates, Stalker’s Prey, and Truth or Dare.

Ian is played by Dan Amboyer, who is perhaps best known for his role as Chad on Younger, as well as Trevor/Dan Pool in Blacklist: Redemption. The Detroit native studied drama at the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama.

Tammy Blanchard, lastly, plays Jessie. Blanchard has appeared in a number of television shows and films, including Into the Wood as Florinda, Madam Secretary as Claire Ionesco, and Billions as Melanie.