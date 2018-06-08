How to Watch ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ Live Online

Bill Maher is in its sixteenth season, and tonight, the show will continue with episode 18. As HBO so eloquently puts it, “He’s irrepressible, opinionated, and of course, politically incorrect. Comedian and satirist Bill Maher hosts this long-running, Emmy-nominated talk show, covering the week’s news and featuring a panel of guests, including actors, activists, politicians, musicians, comedians and more.”

Bill Maher was born in New York City to a father who was a network news editor and a radio announcer. He attended Cornell University, where he double majored in English and History, before graduating in 1978.

After college, Maher focused on comedy and acting. In his 20s, he began appearing on Johnny Carson’s and David Letterman’s shows. At that time, he also dabbled in acting, booking roles in shows like Sara, Max Headroom, Murder, She Wrote and Charlie Hoover. It was in 1993 that Maher stepped in front of the camera for the first time to host Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher. The show ran on Comedy Central from 1993 to 1997, and on ABC from 1997 to 2002.

Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher proved to be successful, earning him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Technical Direction, two CableACE awards for Best Talk Show Series, and a Genesis Award.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Maher has a net worth of approximately $100 million. The outlet reports that Maher also holds the record for most Emmy losses at 22.

In the past, Maher has gained notoriety for his controversial statements. One comment he made in the wake of 9/11 resulted in Politically Incorrect being canceled. Maher went on a tour of sorts to discuss his remarks about the tragedy.

Most recently, Maher spoke to Parkland survivors. “I honestly thought kids were a lot stupider,” he explained on Real Time with Bill Maher. He continued, “You’ve really given me faith that the kids today are actually very bright, way brighter than we were.” Speaking about gun reform, and students’ roll in making those changes, he said, “We have never seen change like this.”

When he isn’t busy working, Maher serves as a board member on Project Reason, a foundation dedicated to spreading scientific knowledge and secular values, as well as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.