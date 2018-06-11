How to Watch ‘Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant’ Live Online

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant is the latest spinoff in the 16 & Pregnant franchise.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch MTV live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free:

DirecTV Now: Both MTV and MTV2 (this is the only streaming service that offers MTV2) are included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages, which range from $35 to $70 per month. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch MTV live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: For MTV, you’ll need to sign up for either the “Sling Orange” ($20 per month) or “Sling Blue” ($25 per month) base package, then add the “Comedy Extra” add-on for another $5 per month. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of all of those packages, and you can then watch MTV live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Preview

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant is the newest in the Teen Mom franchise. The show is a spinoff of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. It follows Jade Cline, Brianna Jaramillo, Ashley Jones, Kayla Sessler, and Lexi Tatman– all young mothers.

Ashley Jones lived a life of a typical party girl in Vegas, but when she and her boyfriend Bariki became pregnant with a baby, everything changed. There’s some drama between Ashley and Bariki’s family, which always leads to more trouble in their already hectic lives.

Brianna and her transgender boyfriend Danae have been raising Brianna’s baby together. The father of her baby is an old friend whom she hooked up with during one of her and Danae’s breakups, according to EW. Brianna’s mother is skeptical about Danae; not sure if he’s dedicated enough to Brianna.

Jade is 20, and has a rocky relationship with her boyfriend and parents. But now that she’s expecting a child, she knows she doesn’t have any options left, and she’s going to have to work on her relationship with her boyfriend and family if she’s going to get any help moving forward.

Kayla was raised by a single mother, and was very surprised to learn that she was pregnant. EW writes, “Kayla understood the sacrifices and struggles a single parent would face. While the pregnancy wasn’t planned, she was excited to have a baby with Stephan, her boyfriend of three years. But Kayla is grappling with the decision to stay in the relationship for the sake of her baby or raise the little one on her own.”

Lexi was a head cheerleader and came from a very loving family. She then became pregnant with her boyfriend of four years, Kyler. Lexi struggles to navigate pregnancy as she begins to feel somewhat ostracized by the people in school.