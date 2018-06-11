Is IHOP’s Burgers Name Change Permanent or a Hoax?

One question that many IHOP fans are asking: Has IHOP permanently changed its name to International House of Burgers, or is this just a temporary name change for an ad campaign? It turns out the name change is NOT permanent and is just part of a marketing campaign, according to CNBC and other sources.

According to a report by CNBC, the name change is just part of a promotion for a new line of burgers and won’t be permanent. In a statement, Brad Haley, chief marketing officer for IHOP, said: “Everyone knows that IHOP makes world-famous pancakes so we felt like the best way to convince them that we are as serious about our new line of Ultimate Steakburgers as we are about our pancakes, was to change our name to IHOb.” A press release also noted that IHOb is just a slogan of IHOP and the name change is just “for the time being,” CNBC reported.

We don’t know how long the name change will be in place, however.

The email that was sent out to subscribers also hinted that this was just a temporary change. The email read: “Calling all burger lovers. Yes, burgers. We’re introducing a brand-new line of Ultimate Steakburgers that you will love. In fact, we’re so serious about our delicious, new burgers that we changed our name to IHOb. As the International House of Burgers, we’re proud to serve you All-natural, 100% USDA Choice, Black Angus Beef steakburgers with unlimited fries and a drink *starting at just $6.99. It’s a burger lover’s dream come true.”

But the email’s footer announcing the name change still reads “IHOP Pancake Revolution.” And the mobile apps are still labeled IHOP.

IHOP certainly seems serious about this name change, temporary or not. It changed its Twitter handle to IHOb and some of the signs in Hollywood also changed. IHOP is revamping much of its image in an attempt to bring in more customers, including advertising that it offers more options outside of pancakes and breakfast food. Executives of IHOP’s parent company, Dine Brands, told analysts that they are focusing on innovating their menu in order to increase traffic, Business Insider reported. They want people to visit the restaurant more frequently, not just when they want pancakes.

This is a developing story.