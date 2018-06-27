Joe Jackson’s Children: How Many Kids Does He Have?

Joe Jackson, the controversial father of the Jackson family that includes Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson, has passed away from terminal cancer. He passed away at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday in LA, TMZ reported. He leaves behind 11 children, 10 with his wife Katherine Jackson and one with Cheryl Terrell. Here is everything you need to know about Joe Jackson’s children.

“Rebbie” Jackson Brown

Maureen Reillette “Rebbie” Jackson Brown, born in 1950, is the oldest of Joe Jackson’s children. She’s a musician, like her siblings. She first performed on stage with her siblings in the 1970s, before appearing in the TV series The Jacksons. But it wasn’t until 1984, when she was 34, that she released her own debut album, called Centipede. She took a 10 year hiatus and returned to the music world in 1998 with Yours Faithfully. This was her last album, but she did join the Pick Up the Phone Tour in 2011, dedicated to teens who committed suicide.

Rebbie and Nathaniel Brown were married in 1968 when she was just 18. Joe opposed their marriage because he wanted Rebbie to continue singing. Joe refused to walk her down the aisle at her wedding.

Rebbie and Nathaniel have three children: Stacee, Yashi, and Austin, and a grandson London Blue Salas. Nathaniel died of cancer in 2013.

Sigmund Esco “Jackie” Jackson

Jackie Jackson is Joe Jackson’s oldest son and the founding member of The Jackson Five. He released a solo album in 1973 but it didn’t make the charts. He co-wrote “Can You Feel It” with his brother, Michael Jackson. As Michael pursued his solo career, Jackie began focusing on providing more lead vocals for the Jacksons.

Jackie has been married three times. First to Enid Spann in 1974. They divorced in 1987. He suffered a knee injury before going on tour while they were married, and Margaret Maldonado wrote in a book about the Jacksons that the injury was actually caused by Enid running over him after catching him with Paul Abdul. Jackie and Enid had two children. In 2001, Jackie married Victoria Triggs. He later married Emily Besselink and they had twin boys in 2013.

Jackie once ran two record companies: Jesco Records and Futurist Entertainment. His son Sigmund Jr. (DEALZ) released a mixtape in 2007. In 2009, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, and Marion starred in the reality series The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty. The four began touring in 2012.

Toriano Adaryll “Tito” Jackson

Tito Jackson was one of the original members of The Jackson Five and the Jacksons. He was also a solo artist with Epic in the 1970s and 1980s. He was also a record producer for a period of time. He managed his own sons’ group, 3T, for a time, and then reunited with his brothers for Michael Jacksons’ 30th anniversary concert.

Tito began a solo career in 2003 as a blues musician. He was also a judge on the BBC reality show Just the Two of Us. In 2016, he had his first solo hit on the Billboard charts: “Get It Baby.”

In 1972, he married Delores Dee Dee Martes when he was only 18, and they divorced in 1988. Martes was killed in 1994 by a Los Angeles businessman. Martes and Tito had three sons: Toriano Adaryll Jackson Jr., Taryll Adren Jackson, and Tito Joe Jackson. Tito also has six grandchildren.

Jermaine Jackson

Jermaine Jackson, born in 1954, was the second lead vocalist of The Jackson Five, including some of their hits like “I’ll Be There” and “I Want You Back.” But he stayed with Motown and did not join The Jacksons group when they left. In 1983, he rejoined the group.

He had a solo career at the same time as Michael Jackson, with many top 30 hits in the 1970s and 1980s. In 1980, he was nominated for a Grammy: Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. He and Michael both provided guest vocals for the 1984 hit “Somebody’s Watching Me.” His finale chart hit was “Don’t Take It Personal” in 1989, hitting number one on the R&B singles chart. He’s also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother UK and Celebrity Wife Swap.

Jermaine has been married three times and has seven children. He and Hazel Gordy were married from 1973 to 1988 and their children are: Jermaine La Juane “Jay” Jackson Jr., Autumn Joy Jackson, and Jaimy Jermaine Jackson. He and Margaret Maldonado had two children: Jeremy Maldonado Jackson and Jourdynn Michael Jackson. He and Alejandro Genevieve Oaziaza had two sons: Jaafar Jackson and Jermajesty Jackson.

LaToya Jackson

LaToya Yvone Jackson is the fifth Jackson child. She had a successful solo career in the 1980s and 1990s. In the 1990s, the Jackson family claimed that her husband, Jack Gordon, brainwashed her. Her career declined after that, but she returned to the music industry in 2004 after she and Gordon divorced in 1997. She left Gordon when she learned he was planning to feature her in a pornographic film. She starred in her own reality series, Life with LaToya, from 2013 to 2014.

Marlon David Jackson

Marlon Jackson, born in 1957, was a member of The Jackson Five and the sixth of the Jackson children. In 1987, he released a solo album called Baby Tonight. The single Don’t Go hit number two on the R&B charts. But after that, he was done with the celebrity life. He worked as a real estate agent in southern California and was part owner of Black Family Channel. He did reunite with his brothers for a performance for Michael Jackson’s 30th anniversary concert and has performed with them on occasion since. He was part of the 2009 reality series, The Jacksons.

Marlon and Carol Ann Parker married in 1975 and have three children: Valencia Caroline Jackson, Brittany Shauntee Jackson, and Marlon David Jackson. They also have five grandchildren.

Brandon Jackson

Brandon was Marlon Jackson’s twin brother. Tragically, he died within 24 hours of his birth. Both children were born several weeks premature.

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson needs no introduction. He and his sister, Janet Jackson, are the most successful of Joe Jackson’s talented children. He died in 2009.

Steven Randall “Randy” Jackson

Randy Jackson is the second-youngest Jackson child and the youngest Jackson brother. He was a member of The Jacksons and was born in 1961. He started his own record label called Modern Records, but later had to surrender the shares in bankruptcy.

In 1992 he married Alejandra Oaziaza and they had three children: Genevieve, Steven Randall Jr., and Donte. He later married Eliza Shaffy and they had a daughter, Steveanna. He was later sentenced to two years’ probation for domestic assault.

In 1990, after the Jacksons split, Randy formed his own band called Randy & the Gypsys. The group released just one album. Randy started his own record label called Modern Records in 1998.

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson is the youngest Jackson child. She has had a highly successful career of her own. In 1991, she signed the first of two multimillion-dollar contracts with Virgin Records, making her one of the highest-paid artists in the industry. In the 1990s, Billboard named her the second most successful recording artist of the decade, after Mariah Carey. In 2015 she launched her own record label and her eleventh album, Unbreakable. She’s sold more than 100 million records and is one of the world’s most best-selling music artists. In 2016, Billboard named her the second-most successful dance club artist of all time, after Madonna.

Joh’Vonnie Jackson

My Mother is Cheryle Terrell. My Father is Joseph Jackson. This is my autobiography. pic.twitter.com/I264o4MZfR — JohVonnie Jackson (@JNJJackson74) January 28, 2017

Joh’Vonnie is Joe’s only child with a woman besides Katherine Jackson. She was born to Joe Jackson and Cheryle Terrell in 1974. She was raised just five miles from where Joe lived with his large family in Encino, California. She has said that Joe visited almost daily and took them on family vacations.