Joe Jackson’s Grandchildren: How Many Grandkids Does He Have?

Joe Jackson, who has just passed away after a battle with cancer, has 11 children, 10 with his wife Katherine Jackson and one with Cheryl Terrell. He leaves behind 30 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Some of his grandchildren were by his side when he died. Read on for more details about Jackson’s huge family and who is grandchildren are.
Rebbie Jackson Has Three Children
His oldest child, Rebbie Jackson, has three children with Nathaniel Brown. Their children are Stacee, Yashi, and Austin. Stacee is married to producer Rex Salas, who was part of Janet Jackson’s band. They have a son, London Blue.
Yashi is a poet and released a book about bipolar disorder in 2011.
And Austin, Rebbie’s youngest child, is in the music business and has collaborated with artists like Pharrell Williams and The Underdogs.
Jackie Jackson Has Four Children
Jackie Jackson has four children widely separated in age. He and his former wife Enid had two children, Siggy and Brandi.
Then he married Emily and they had twin boys in 2013, Jaylen and River.
Tito Jackson Has Three Sons
Tito Jackson and Delores Dee Dee Martes had three sons: Toriano Adaryll Jackson Jr., Taryll Adren Jackson, and Tito Joe Jackson. Sadly, Martes was killed in 1994 by a Los Angeles businessman.
One of Tito’s sons, who now goes by Taj, shared the following tweet after his grandfather died:
Jermaine Jackson Has Seven Children
Jermaine has been married three times and has seven children. He and Hazel Gordy were married from 1973 to 1988 and their children are: Jermaine La Juane “Jay” Jackson Jr., Autumn Joy Jackson, and Jaimy Jermaine Jackson. Jermaine Jr. starred in the TV biopic The Jacksons as his father. He and Asa had a child, Soltan Jackson, in 2017. Autumn, now in her upper 30s, is married to Nape Singh.
He and Margaret Maldonado had two children: Jeremy Maldonado Jackson and Jourdynn Michael Jackson.
He and Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza had two sons: Jaafar Jackson and Jermajesty Jackson.
Jaafar is in the singing and entertainment business himself. He’s also started a modeling career.
La Toya Jackson May Have One Child
La Toya Jackson’s child is debated online a bit. If you search for who her child is, you will be told she has one son, Oche Jackson. Her wiki page and bio do not mention Oche. Most sites that talk about Oche include a Jackson Family News blog and discussion forums on Lipstick Alley.
Marlon Jackson Has Three Children
Marlon and Carol Ann Parker married in 1975 and have three children: Valencia Caroline Jackson, Brittany Shauntee Jackson, and Marlon David Jackson. They also have five grandchildren.
Michael Jackson Had Three Children
Michael Jackson had three children: Paris, Prince, and Blanket. The photo above shows Paris with her brother Prince Michael on the left, family friend Omer Bhatti to her right, and Blanket on the right.
Prince Michael has become a motorcycle enthusiast.
Paris, the most outspoken of the group, is an actress, model, and activist.
vogue australia… so very grateful to the below for this opportunity. july issue available monday, june 26th 🌻 @vogueaustralia @edwinamccann @patrickdemarchelier @christinecentenera @jimmypaulhair @jameskaliardos @hamilton @officiallyarnold @markvmode @imgmodels @ivanmbart @joshrotten @daniellesragenard @hamilton @markvmode one of the first interviews where my words haven't been twisted, and they get all the info straight from the source! so thankful. please check it out
Blanket is the quietest of the group. He was born Prince Michael Jackson II and now goes by the nickname Bigi, Inside Edition reported.
Randy Jackson Has Four Children
In 1992, Randy Jackson married Alejandra Oaziaza and they had three children: Genevieve, Steven Randall Jr., and Donte. (Yes, she also had children with Jermaine Jackson.)
He later married Eliza Shaffy and they had a daughter, Steveanna.
Janet Jackson Has a Son, Eissa Al Mana
Janet Jackson has one son, Eissa Al Mana, with Wissam Al Mana. In June 2018, she called the police to check on Eissa’s welfare, as he was with her estranged husband and she was worried he might have been using drugs. Her son is 17 months old. Police determined that everything was fine.
Joh’Vonnie Jackson Has One Daughter, Yasmine
Joh’Vonnie Jackson, the daughter of Joe Jackson and Cheryle Terrell, has one daughter, Yasmine.