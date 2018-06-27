Joe Jackson’s Grandchildren: How Many Grandkids Does He Have?

Joe Jackson, who has just passed away after a battle with cancer, has 11 children, 10 with his wife Katherine Jackson and one with Cheryl Terrell. He leaves behind 30 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Some of his grandchildren were by his side when he died. Read on for more details about Jackson’s huge family and who is grandchildren are.

Rebbie Jackson Has Three Children

His oldest child, Rebbie Jackson, has three children with Nathaniel Brown. Their children are Stacee, Yashi, and Austin. Stacee is married to producer Rex Salas, who was part of Janet Jackson’s band. They have a son, London Blue.

Happy birthday to Stacee Brown Salas, first child of #RebbieJackson & Nathaniel Brown born in 1971.

First grandchild of @Joe5Jackson & #KatherineJackson. Sister of @AustinBrown & @YashiBrown.

Wife of Rex Salas and mother of London Blue Salas. pic.twitter.com/Naw5f8IMxd — Jackson Dynasty (@JacksonDynasty_) May 6, 2018

Yashi is a poet and released a book about bipolar disorder in 2011.

Save the date for Breaking the Silence 2018! Join us on October 11, 2018 as we welcome Yashi Brown. Yashi, the niece of Michael Jackson, will share her story of living with bipolar depression. #breakingthesilence #SaveTheDate pic.twitter.com/XoAZYCJ5Sb — Community Alliance (@Comm_Alliance) June 20, 2018

And Austin, Rebbie’s youngest child, is in the music business and has collaborated with artists like Pharrell Williams and The Underdogs.

NUEVOS POSTS || Familia ❤ Con sus primos Yashi & Austin 😍👌 (Fotos 23 de Junio) @ParisJackson #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/lkhKZL6WiA — Paris Jackson México (@PJacksonMexico) June 26, 2018

Jackie Jackson Has Four Children

A post shared by Siggy Jackson (@officialsiggyjackson) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

Jackie Jackson has four children widely separated in age. He and his former wife Enid had two children, Siggy and Brandi.

Then he married Emily and they had twin boys in 2013, Jaylen and River.

Tito Jackson Has Three Sons

Tito Jackson and Delores Dee Dee Martes had three sons: Toriano Adaryll Jackson Jr., Taryll Adren Jackson, and Tito Joe Jackson. Sadly, Martes was killed in 1994 by a Los Angeles businessman.

One of Tito’s sons, who now goes by Taj, shared the following tweet after his grandfather died:

Disgusted by some of the comments I’m reading about my grandpa Joe by those who didn’t even know him. Please don't just regurgitate what you were spoon fed by the press. Joe was loved by our ENTIRE family and our hearts are in pain. Let us grieve without the nastiness.#ripthehawk — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) June 27, 2018

Jermaine Jackson Has Seven Children

Celebrating with these special people: Jermajesty, Autumn, Jermaine and Jafaar. Good times! : ) pic.twitter.com/TuUsXgkyYo — Jermaine Jackson (@jermjackson5) December 12, 2015

Jermaine has been married three times and has seven children. He and Hazel Gordy were married from 1973 to 1988 and their children are: Jermaine La Juane “Jay” Jackson Jr., Autumn Joy Jackson, and Jaimy Jermaine Jackson. Jermaine Jr. starred in the TV biopic The Jacksons as his father. He and Asa had a child, Soltan Jackson, in 2017. Autumn, now in her upper 30s, is married to Nape Singh.

He and Margaret Maldonado had two children: Jeremy Maldonado Jackson and Jourdynn Michael Jackson.

He and Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza had two sons: Jaafar Jackson and Jermajesty Jackson.

Another photo from Holland… and one of the happiest days of my life, sharing the stage with Jaafar and Jermajesty. pic.twitter.com/8WMG2i6R9X — Jermaine Jackson (@jermjackson5) December 18, 2017

Jaafar is in the singing and entertainment business himself. He’s also started a modeling career.

Make sure to check out the interview I did for D’SCENE MAGAZINE Defiant Issue #08 @designscene https://t.co/W3Pl2gKgyv… pic.twitter.com/KPLJqLMZ7n — Jaafar Jackson (@JaafarJackson) December 12, 2017

La Toya Jackson May Have One Child

La Toya Jackson’s child is debated online a bit. If you search for who her child is, you will be told she has one son, Oche Jackson. Her wiki page and bio do not mention Oche. Most sites that talk about Oche include a Jackson Family News blog and discussion forums on Lipstick Alley.

Marlon Jackson Has Three Children

Marlon and Carol Ann Parker married in 1975 and have three children: Valencia Caroline Jackson, Brittany Shauntee Jackson, and Marlon David Jackson. They also have five grandchildren.

Michael Jackson Had Three Children

Michael Jackson had three children: Paris, Prince, and Blanket. The photo above shows Paris with her brother Prince Michael on the left, family friend Omer Bhatti to her right, and Blanket on the right.

Prince Michael has become a motorcycle enthusiast.

Paris, the most outspoken of the group, is an actress, model, and activist.

Blanket is the quietest of the group. He was born Prince Michael Jackson II and now goes by the nickname Bigi, Inside Edition reported.

Randy Jackson Has Four Children

In 1992, Randy Jackson married Alejandra Oaziaza and they had three children: Genevieve, Steven Randall Jr., and Donte. (Yes, she also had children with Jermaine Jackson.)

I've discovered that watching paint dry isn't boring at all 👁 pic.twitter.com/GGbxELdefc — Donte Jackson (@Donte_Jackson) June 29, 2017

He later married Eliza Shaffy and they had a daughter, Steveanna.

Janet Jackson Has a Son, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson has one son, Eissa Al Mana, with Wissam Al Mana. In June 2018, she called the police to check on Eissa’s welfare, as he was with her estranged husband and she was worried he might have been using drugs. Her son is 17 months old. Police determined that everything was fine.

Joh’Vonnie Jackson Has One Daughter, Yasmine

Joh’Vonnie Jackson, the daughter of Joe Jackson and Cheryle Terrell, has one daughter, Yasmine.