Joe Jackson’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Joe Jackson, the music manager and sometimes controversial father of the Jackson family, has passed away. Despite being the father of a wildly talented family, he actually had a smaller net worth than you might think. Here are the details.

Joe Jackson Had a Net Worth of About $500,000

Joe Jackson actually only had a net worth of about $500,000, Celebrity Net Worth reported. He was the music manager for his children, a musician in his own right, and a former professional boxer. But despite the huge net worths of some of his children, including Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson, Joe’s net worth was more humble.

He Did Not Inherit from Michael Jackson’s Estate

Joe Jackson was left completely out of Michael Jackson’s will, the New York Post reported. So although Katherine Jackson received $1 million a year from Michael Jackson’s estate, Joe received nothing. Michael Jackson had said in the past that his father physically abused him. In 2017, Michael Jackson’s children Paris and Prince did say that they wanted their father’s estate to start helping their grandfather, Daily News reported.

He Lived in a 1,000-Square Foot Home in Las Vegas

Fans of the Jackson family might be surprised to learn that Joe Jackson lived humbly. He had a 1,000-square foot, furnished home in Las Vegas. The home was a $500,000 condo, the New York Post reported, and located in a gated community near the Stratosphere Casino. The 2014 article said that at the time, his children didn’t visit often, but he kept photos of them on his shelves and tables. Back then, after Jackson had suffered four strokes, he posted online that only two people in his family had traveled to visit him. This changed in later years, with family visiting him more frequently, according to Daily News.

Jackson Made Money in His Later Years Selling Perfume & Making Public Appearances

In his later years, Joe Jackson made much of his money from public appearances, the New York Post reported. He charged $50,000 for an appearance. He also at one point tried selling perfume at a Las Vegas mall. But the perfume had Michael Jackson’s image on it, and the mall shut down his business until he could prove he had the legal right to sell the product. He never provided the proof.

Joe & Katherine Jackson Didn’t Live Together in Joe’s Last Years

While Joe lived in Las Vegas, Katherine has not lived with him for quite a few years. She was living in London after she accused her nephew of elder abuse, E! News reported. She lived near where her daughter, Janet Jackson, was based. She did fly back to Los Angeles in April 2017 to testify.