Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About Ex-Girlfriend Dominique Potter

Last week, on Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry surprised fans with some dating news, revealing that she was in a relationship with a woman named Dominique Potter. Today, Lowry has stated on her social media that she is single, and ex-girlfriend Potter has spoken out online as well. Potter clearly felt wronged by Lowry in their relationship and Lowry has now opened up to Us Weekly.

Lowry explained that, “So being on the show for so long, I get the ability to look back (literally) at decisions I’ve made and really reflect on my life … For one, I feel bad about the way I went about the situation with Dom. She’s so sweet but I really just didn’t know how to handle it all. I didn’t want it on TV, and I guess I really didn’t value how seriously she took us. So in turn, she feels embarrassed and betrayed. That’s my fault.” Lowry also said she wanted to re-focus on her life and concentrate on being better with her relationships.

On June 3, 2017, Lowry tweeted out to followers that, “Dom & I dating — I wasn’t trying to deny her or a relationship & we had fun while it lasted but things didn’t work out. I’ve learned a lot over the years and wanted to keep things private & off the show but I don’t think I really handled it properly.”

I promise I got my eyes open pic.twitter.com/4tRDEP6n5O — DP (@dp_one_four) April 29, 2018

Currently, Dominique Potter’s Instagram profile is set to private. Potter and Lowry dated in late 2017 and The Hollywood Gossip reported the two split in January 2018. And, according to Potter, Lowry may have cheated on her with her ex. According to Us Weekly, Lowry recently revealed that she and ex-husband Javi Marroquin considered getting back together in recent months.

During a reunion special for Teen Mom 2, Javi Marroquin and Lowry admitted that they “hooked up” right after his split from co-star Briana DeJesus. When Potter saw this, she wrote this message on Twitter, “Wow. Lol, she was actually dating me at the time… thanks for the info.” Potter also wrote, “Who knew evil girls had the prettiest face. Out here defending people for whatttt lol, I keep my mouth closed though.” Today, Marroquin is expecting a baby with girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

Wow. Lol she was actually dating me at the time…. thanks for the info 👌🏼 — DP (@dp_one_four) May 22, 2018

According to Meaww, in November 2017, Lowry opened up a little bit about her relationship, saying, “We were friends for a year until it just kind of like turned into it a relationship. It’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend. We go out to eat, but it’s kind of hard because I have kids; I have a baby. I have never gotten a babysitter and gone on a date.” Also at the time, a source told Hollywood Life that, “Kailyn and Dominique are deeply in love, and spend all of their time together. Dominique hasn’t officially moved in to Kailyn’s place yet, but she might as well have, as she’s always there.”

Potter was attacked by some Lowry fans on social media, claiming that Potter only dated Lowry for fame. The Inquistr has reported that Potter’s response was, “You are a BIRD if you think I was with her for the attention. You can’t fake the way I looked at her. Sorry. Try again.” The ex-couple’s relationship is shown on Teen Mom 2 this season.