Does Kanye West Have Any Brothers and Sisters?

Kanye West appears on Celebrity Family Feud with his wife, Kim Kardashian-West, along with some of his cousins. This makes some wonder if he has any brothers or sisters. Well, West has no siblings, which makes him an only child.

Having no siblings, Kanye has found family with the Kardashians and Jenners, who are an ever-expanding brood. And today, Kanye has three kids of his own – North, Saint and Chicago.

On Celebrity Family Feud, West has cousins Jalil Peraza, Ricky Anderson and Kim Wallace on his team.

Kanye West’s parents are Donda West and Ray West. According to Donda’s obituary, she passed away in 2007, while Ray is still alive today. Though Kanye isn’t often seen with his dad, in March 2018, Daily Mail reported that he was out with Ray in Malibu, California. Over the years, Ray has worked many jobs, from being a photographer, to working as a counselor, and even working as a paprazzo.

According to Daily Mail, when describing his parents and their backgrounds, Kanye stated, “My father was a paparazzo himself. My father was a medical illustrator, a Black Panther, a Christian marriage counselor. My mother was the first black chair of the English department in Chicago State. They didn’t raise me to be out here wrestling with random paparazzi in front of LAX.” Kanye also told Complex that when he was growing up, his parents struggled to support the family.

Kanye West’s parents divorced when he was just 3 years old and he mainly lived with his mother, though he spent summers with his father. He and his mother actually lived in Nanjing, China for a while, where she was teaching.