Katherine Schwarzenegger: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Is Chris Pratt dating the Terminator’s daughter? A picnic lunch in a Santa Barbara park launched speculation that the “Jurassic Park” actor may be moving on after his divorce last year from Anna Faris and getting close with Katherine Schwarzenegger. TMZ posted 46 photos of the pair during their outing on Father’s Day. They’re smiling and laughing in nearly all of the pictures; however, you won’t see any kissing or handholding. The lack of touching may have kept fans guessing initially. But in the days since the park picnic, more information has come out suggesting this was NOT Katherine and Chris’s first date.

Regardless, the relationship has sparked a lot of curiosity about 28-year-old Katherine and what she is all about. Katherine has a sizeable following on social media, but runs a much more private life than that of her famous parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Katherine’s Mom Maria Reportedly Played Matchmaker

Maria Shriver is the one who played Cupid! A source tells People that Maria set up Chris and Katherine and that the two have already been on multiple dates; the source described the relationship as “still new.”

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Look Smitten on Picnic Date https://t.co/9qkgP5dfDp — TMZ (@TMZ) June 18, 2018

Chris Pratt has not yet dated anyone seriously since his divorce from Anna Faris. The two actors first met in 2007 while working on the movie “Take Me Home Tonight.” They got married in Bali in 2009 and share one son, Jack. After 8 years of what appeared to be a happy marriage, fans were stunned when Pratt and Faris announced they were separating in August 2017. The divorce filing followed in December. Faris has since been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett.

On the other hand, far less is known about Katherine’s dating history. Her social media profiles are filled with pictures of family, animals and behind-the-scenes images of her work. But there are no pictures of any romantic partners. She also has never mentioned any boyfriends during TV interviews over the years.

2. Katherine Became a Published Author While Still a College Student

In 2010, while a journalism student at USC, Katherine published “Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who’s Been There and Back.” It’s a self-help book encouraging girls and women to have confidence in themselves and maintain a positive body image.



She followed up with a second book in 2014 called “I Just Graduated… Now What?” It’s a compilation of advice and insights from Hollywood A-listers, athletes and journalists, including Eva Longoria, John Legend and Anderson Cooper. In the introduction to the book, Katherine shared how the idea came together:

“It finally dawned on me that if I was feeling this uncomfortable moving forward after college, lots of other people were most likely equally confused, stuck, disoriented, and terrified too… I decided that the best way to slay my fear and help others at the same time was to face it head-on.

I came up with the idea to interview other people about their experiences out there in the real world and ask them for their best advice on managing the unknown. I thought, “If I can pick the brains of some of the most brilliant thinkers and business leaders about how they found the courage to walk their path, face adversity head-on, and overcome rejection, fear, and bad choices, then I can make a giant leap into my own future without making the same mistakes along the way.” The funny thing about struggling is that when you tell people how alone you feel with your struggles, you end up finding out that they once felt the same way and yet managed to find a way out. I figured if so many people were feeling this way now and so many successful people had felt that way in the past, why not shed light on the issue and talk about it?”

3. Promoting the Adoption of Rescue Dogs is Katherine’s Mission

Today's blog post is so important to me- I'm sharing 6 (easy!) ways to help homeless animals <3 https://t.co/UawllALQeV pic.twitter.com/cOfXoxAXoM — K Schwarzenegger (@KSchwarzenegger) February 2, 2018

Katherine serves as an ambassador for ASPCA, the American Society for the Prevention of Animal Cruelty. In addition, her personal blog includes information on how and where to adopt rescue dogs. Katherine uses the platform to promote organizations and young business owners that are working to make a difference. One of those is Puppy Luv by Lauren Brokaw; the jewelry line raises money for animal rescues.

Katherine says she got her start in animal advocacy by fostering dogs. On her blog, she inspires her readers to take action even if adoption is not the right fit for them. In a post from February, Katherine encouraged volunteering at an animal rescue group, donating supplies to a shelter, or even just sharing information about adoptable animals with your friends and social media followers.

Katherine’s own experience in adopting a rescue dog inspired her third book “Maverick and Me.” In an interview on the TODAY show last year, the author said she wrote the book to educate kids, “So when the time comes for them to get their first pet, they might choose to adopt.”

4. Katherine Gets Paid to Promote Beauty Products on Social Media

She’s not a professional model or actress, but Katherine’s substantial online following has been attractive to businesses. She has more than 210,000 Instagram fans and more than 70,000 Twitter followers.

Katherine has a paid partnership with the company Tom’s of Maine, which produces beauty products. She recently put out photos of herself using products such as the Creamy Coconut Natural Body Wash. Katherine also recently promoted Mary Kay TimeWise Miracle Set 3D, a skincare line that promises to prevent signs of aging.

It also appears that Katherine uses her notoriety to help promote her friends’ careers. For example, in May she shared pictures of herself from a photo shoot on a beach in Santa Barbara. She’s wearing a red dress and jewelry made by designer Sheryl Lowe. Katherine made sure to tag both the photographer, Janell Shirtcliff, and Lowe on Instagram.

5. Katherine Is the Oldest Daughter in a Very Famous Family

Katherine was born in 1989 to actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver. Through her mother, she is also a member of the Kennedy family; John F. Kennedy is her great-uncle.

She has four younger siblings:

• 26-year-old Christina is a graduate of Georgetown University. She and their mother recently co-produced a documentary about Adderall abuse for Netflix, called “Take Your Pills.”

• 24-year-old Patrick is the sibling who chose to follow in dad’s footsteps and get into acting. He recently eared his first starring role in the movie “Midnight Sun.” Patrick also made headlines for a brief romance with Miley Cyrus in 2015.

• 20-year-old Chris is a student at the University of Michigan. He made headlines in 2011 after suffering extensive injuries in a boogie-boarding incident in Malibu.

• 20-year-old Joseph Baena is Katherine’s half-sibling. He is the son of Arnold and their former housekeeper, Mildred Baena. The affair became public in 2011, prompting the end of Arnold and Maria’s marriage.