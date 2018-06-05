Kelly Marie Tran: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kelly Marie Tran has deleted all of her Instagram posts after she suffered a torrent of abuse in the aftermath of her performance in The Last Jedi. The Star Wars star’s page remains active but without any photos. Tran’s bio on the page reads, “Afraic, but doing it anyway.” Tran has 191,000 followers.

Tran starred in The Last Jedi as Rosie Trico, a mechanic who befriends Finn, John Boyega, and ultimately helps to save the day. The website Star Wars Facts was the first to report that Tran removed her page after suffering racist abuse and harassment.

Tran was cast in the movie in February 2016 and was at the time relative unknown with web shorts being her main credits. In October 2017, Tran posted on Instagram that she was afraid to come forward about her role in the movie because she was “terrified of being picked apart, of being scrutinized, of being seen.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. An Alt-Right Troll Was Among the First to Tweet Abuse About Tran’s Appearance in Star Wars

Battlestar Galactica Asian vs. #LastJedi Asian. Obviously, The First Order failed to cut off the #Resistance supply line of food. pic.twitter.com/5NyvMykzNr — RAMZPAUL (@ramzpaul) December 19, 2017

Among Tran’s detractors was right-wing troll Paul Ray Ramsay who tweeted a grossly offensive message that criticized Tran’s appearance.

2. Tran’s Star Wars’ Wiki Page Was Edited to Rename Her Character, ‘Ching Chong Wong’

The Huffington Post reported in the weeks after The Last Jedi’s release that Tran’s page at Star Wars wiki page, Wookiepedia, had been edited to include racist language. The page read, “Ching Chong Wing Tong is a dumbass f***ing character Disney made and is a stupid, autistic, and retarded love interest for Finn. She better die in the coma because she is a dumbass b****.” The user who wrote that page was later removed and banned from editing articles on Fandom, according to Newsweek.

3. Tran Has Been Credited as Being the ‘First Woman of Color’ to Have a Leading Role in a Star Wars Movie

Tran was born in San Diego in 1989 and is the daughter of migrants from Vietnam who fled the Vietnam War. It had been noted previously that Tran is the first woman of color to have a leading role in a Star Wars movie. Vietnamese-American lawyer Anthony Nguyen made a statement saying that “People of color, especially Asian-Americans, are grossly underrepresented in TV and film. Sadly, it’s comments like these that show why Hollywood may be hesitant to depict more diverse characters. Although Tran had to endure horrific racial abuse online, many others spoke up in her defense. Hopefully, these positive voices will be loud enough to drown out the others so more people of color can get the chances they deserve in Hollywood.”

4. Tran Once Joined a Group of Fans in a Bar Who Spoke Glowingly About Her Performance

On December 16, an Instagram user, Cat Mahoney, posted a photo showing her and a group of friends with Tran. Mahoney wrote that she and her friends had been talking positively about Tran’s performance only to realize that Tran had been sitting at the next table and was listening in on the conversation.

5. Tran’s Co-Star Daisy Ridley Deleted Her Instagram Page After Suffering Abuse

In August 2016, Daisy Ridley announced that she had deleted her Instagram page citing the specific abuse she suffered after a post she about gun violence. The post cited the families of the shootings in Newtown, San Bernardino and at the Orlando Pulse Night Club who present at an awards show that Ridley was at. The Star Wars star wrote, via Vanity Fair, “Thinking about how lucky I am like . . . Serious bit: as I sat in the audience yesterday tears were streaming down my face at the tribute to those that have been lost to gun violence. I didn’t get a great picture of the incredible group that came on stage but they were so brave. It was a true moment of togetherness. We must ‪#‎stoptheviolence‬.”