Kids See Ghosts, the collaboration album between Kanye West and Kid Cudi, is now available. The album premiered via livestream early Friday morning, similar to West’s previous album ye, and the response from fans thus far has been positive. That said, there has been some confusion regarding the tracklist, which turned out to be incorrect when the album was sent to Apple Music and other streaming services.

What is the correct tracklist for Kids See Ghosts?

The current tracklist for Kids See Ghosts is as follows:

1. “4th Dimension”

2. “Kids See Ghosts”

3. “Cudi Montage”

4. “Freeee (Ghost Town Pt. 2)”

5. “Feel the Love”

6. “Fire”

7. “Reborn”

Fans quickly took note of the inconsistencies between the choruses and guest features on each track, and the titles that didn’t match. The opening song, for instance, “4th Dimension”, has a guest verse from Pusha-T and a chorus of “Feel the Love”, which in turn is the name of the fifth track. “4th Dimension” also lists Louis Prima as a featured artist (the late jazz vocalist is sampled) but there is no audible trace Prima anywhere the track.

Prima can he heard, however, on the track labeled “Cudi Montage”, which has West rapping the line “I might need a intervention for this new dimension.” It would make sense that this song is “4th Dimension”, and that the opener is actually “Feel the Love.” You can listen to the full album below.

A similar discrepancy pops up on “Cudi Montage”, which lists Kurt Cobain as one of the song’s co-writers. The only time Cobain’s work is referenced, though, is on the song titled “Reborn”, which borrows lyrics from the Cobain documentary Montage of Heck. That would lead us to believe that “Reborn” is actually “Cudi Montage.”

A rep from West’s camp told Spin that the album’s songs were sequenced correctly, but were mislabeled due to a technical error. According to the rep, the correct list will be added to all streaming services soon. The correct tracklist is as follows:

1. “Feel the Love”

2. “Fire”

3. “4th Dimension”

4. “Freeee (Ghost Town Pt. 2)”

5. “Reborn”

6. “Kids See Ghosts”

7. “Cudi Montage”

While the guest features aren’t listed on either version of the tracklist, there are a number of artists who contributed to the album. “Feel the Love” features an uncredited verse from Pusha-T, “Freeee (Ghost Town Pt. 2)” features uncredited vocals from Ty Dolla Sign, and “Kids See Ghosts” features uncredited chorus from Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def.

This has only been the latest issue the Kids See Ghosts rollout. The livestream for the album was originally supposed to start at 8:00 p.m. PST on Thursday, but the launch was incrementally pushed back, first by 30 minutes, then 10 minutes, before the stream suddenly became unavailable. Fans were irritated even further when the WAV app that the livestream was on kept sending notifications that said the stream was love, when it fact, it was not.

These issues caused fans to hop on Twitter and air out their frustrations with the artists; particularly West, who had similarly used WAV for ye and subjected viewers to a similar delay. “#KidsAin’tSeeingS**t” briefly became a trending hashtag as a result. Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

when you want to listen to #KidsSeeGhosts but Wav won't let you pic.twitter.com/yRtpcUrGMa — R (@RamiWasHere) June 8, 2018

When KIDS SEE GHOSTS live stream is an hour late and and a temporary error occurs. . .no pues. pic.twitter.com/sOkT4riEs9 — cudye. (@POWharmony) June 8, 2018

After staying up to stream Kids See Ghosts and there’s an error pic.twitter.com/bkNwgcSWcO — Jordan Kinney (@Not_JordanK) June 8, 2018