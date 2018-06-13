How to Watch ‘Little Women: LA’ Live Online

Little Women: LA follows the lives of close friends who all share one thing in common: they are all little people. The ladies travel through LA and discuss their personal lives, including relationships, parenting, and much more.

Little Women: LA stars Brianna Renee, Christy Gibel, Elena Gant, Jasmine Arteaga Sorge, Terra Jole, and Tonya Banks.

The Little Women franchise has resulted in several spin-offs, including Little Women: Terra’s Little Family, Little Women: NY, Little Women: Atlanta, and Little Women: Dallas.

Terra Jole Odmark, who has been a mainstay in the show, stands at 4’2″ and was part of Dancing with the Stars. She is 38, and has been married to hubby Joe Gnoffo since 2015. Together, the pair has two children: Penelope Charlevoix Gnoffo and Grayson Vincent D’Artagnan Gnoffo. Terra is also an executive producer on Little Women: LA; she also executively produces Little Women: ATL and Little Women: NY, and Little Women: Dallas. Jole is a member of the Producers Guild of America.

Christy Gibel, who is also part of the main cast, is known as the reality star on Death to Smoochy and Little Women: LA. Since 2014, she has been married to Todd Gibel. Gibel has two children, Autumn and Trenton, from her first marriage. Fans may also recognize her for her appearance in RuPaul’s Drag Race.