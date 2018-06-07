WATCH: Luann de Lesseps Arrested in Palm Beach, Florida [VIDEO]

Luann de Lesseps, of The Real Housewives of New York City, was arrested on December 23, 2017 and charged with disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence, and trespassing, according to WPTV. It had been a bad year for the reality star, who was married just one year prior and divorced after several months of marriage. According to footage on RHONY, de Lesseps learned that her recent ex-husband had a new girlfriend, just days before her drunken arrest.

So, what happened? Romper reported that de Lesseps and a friend entered the wrong hotel room at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida on the night of the arrest. When security was alerted, a security guard named Carlo Lopez attempted to remove de Lesseps and her companion, but was unable to, so the police were called. De Lesseps reported told police that she would kill them, she slammed a door in an officer’s face and she shoved an officer as well.

The following day, on December 24, 2017, de Lesseps posted a tweet, apologizing for the incident. She wrote, “I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior. This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.” De Lesseps later decided to check herself into a treatment facility, again releasing a statement on Twitter. De Lesseps wrote, “After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed. I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event. Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character.”

According to People, de Lesseps pled not guilty to the charges against her.

Luann de Lesseps and ex-husband Tom D’Agostino had issues from the beginning of their courtship, to walking down the aisle. Though her fellow RHONY cast-mates tried to warn de Lesseps about her ladies’ man of a significant other, she made the decision to tie the knot. As for how the women reacted once the two called it quits? De Lesseps actually said they were very supportive. De Lesseps told Celebrity Insider that, “After all the women said about me marrying Tom and etcetera and the joy … the marriage … the problems … the divorce … I really should’ve felt like they were going to say, ‘I told you so.’ But you know what I love? They didn’t really do that. They were not, like, ‘I told you so.’ They were like, ‘Aw. We are here.’ It hurt enough … I think the housewives realized it hurt enough to go through what I have been through, so the last thing I wanted to hear was, ‘I told you so.’”

Wow am I ever here for the ladies of RHONY doing a mugshot themed photo shoot right after Luann got arrested pic.twitter.com/QTLxCubyex — benji (@benarmishaw) January 19, 2018

De Lesseps said that her heavy drinking, leading to her arrest, stemmed from her marital troubles. After hearing about De Lesseps’ run-in with the law, a source told People that her ex D’Agostino “felt really sad for Luann and her family that they had to go through this over the holidays.” De Lesseps confirmed to Celebrity Insider that D’Agostino did reach out to her after her arrest to make sure she was “okay”.

In a sit down on The Dr. Oz Show, de Lesseps went over the events of the night of her arrest. She recalled, “So, I was going to a wedding in Chile. Friends of mine, their daughter was getting married in Chile, so I planned to go down to fly from Miami … And so I checked into the Colony, to make a long story short. I had a rosé at lunch with my girlfriend, we split a bottle of Whispering Angel, which is normal. And then there were some people there that were fans, so they sent me more rosé. So I drank more than I usually would. So, by the time I get back to the Colony, I was pretty sloshed and then I don’t know … So I almost think that somebody slipped me something because I don’t remember a thing after that …”

She continued, saying, “So they come after me and I was drunk, so I wasn’t equipped to handle it. And I got scared and I ran like a child to the bathroom. Okay. And so I locked myself in the bathroom and then [the police officer] tried to open the door and he opened the door and then I closed the door and it hit him in the forehead. So that’s battery that I did on a police officer.” De Lesseps also voiced that she was embarrassed about the situation and insisted it did not reflect her as a person.